TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, March 13

On TV tonight, find out who will win the most gongs at the British Academy Film Awards 2022 on BBC1. While over on ITV, classy spy drama The Ipcress File continues as does Peaky Blinders on BBC1, with a guest star you won't want to miss. It's the semi-final of Dancing on Ice on ITV and a new series of The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan begins on BBC2. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

British Academy Film Awards 2022, 7pm, BBC1

The cast of Belfast are also up for an award. (Image credit: BBC)

The movie industry – like many others – has faced huge challenges over the past

24 months, so this year’s BAFTAs at London’s Royal Albert Hall will offer a welcome dash of hope and sparkle. And with Hollywood star Rebel Wilson hosting, there will be a fair few laughs in store. Sci-fi saga Dune is one of the front runners with 11 nominations, while period Western The Power of the Dog and Sir Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast are also in the running. Among the British stars hoping for gongs are Stephen Graham, Benedict Cumberbatch, Adeel Akhtar and Joanna Scanlan.

★★★★ CC

The Ipcress File, 9pm, ITV

Rookie Harry is more help than hindrance to Jean. (Image credit: ITV)

This superb espionage drama continues to effortlessly balance grit and intrigue with 1960s glamour, and tensions are mounting now as the hunt for missing scientist Professor Dawson intensifies. While Jean (Lucy Boynton) investigates a lead involving a shady Russian operative, she also has to babysit rookie spy Harry (Joe Cole) as they head off to question Dawson’s wife and colleagues. She soon realises Harry could be an asset as danger strikes and dark secrets emerge. Meanwhile, we get a glimpse of the vulnerability beneath Jean’s cool-headed veneer as her fiancé James grows suspicious about her work…

★★★★ CC

Peaky Blinders, season 6, 9pm, BBC1

Tommy is desperate to help his daughter. (Image credit: BBC)

There have been plenty of big-name guest appearances in this series down the years, but few have caught the imagination like Stephen Graham, who tonight makes his much-anticipated debut in the gangster saga. He makes an instant impression as Hayden Stagg, a Liverpool docker who’s been skimming the Birmingham outfit’s opium, with poor Arthur Shelby getting more than he bargained for during their meeting. Their stand-off is just one highlight of a dark and brooding episode, which sees Tommy Shelby haunted by ghosts from his past as he tries to help his sick daughter Ruby.

★★★★★ SMA

Dancing on Ice, 7.30pm, ITV

Alexandra Schauman and The Vamps guitarist Connor Ball. (Image credit: ITV)

The final is just around the corner (although a bit further than you’d expect – more on that in a second), and our remaining skaters are pulling out all the stops to be a part of it. Tonight, they perform two routines to impress the judges, so they have twice the opportunity. For those who survive, there’s even extra rehearsal time on offer, as Dancing on Ice is taking a brief break from the schedules next week, and returns in a fortnight to crown its champion…

★★★★ SP

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, 9pm, BBC2

Romesh visits Sierra Leone. (Image credit: BBC)

In the first of three new episodes of his travel documentary series, Romesh is in Sierra Leone, a country with a history that includes a brutal civil war, slavery and blood diamonds. He visits a diamond mine and a former slave fort, plus meets a football team of amputees from both sides of the conflict. While exploring Sierra Leone’s darker elements, he also finds a place full of hope, forgiveness and pride.

★★★★★ NH

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Formula 1: Drive to Survive, season 4, Netflix

The Mercedes drivers get ready to race. (Image credit: Netflix)

Get ready for the start of the new F1 season (with the first race roaring into action on Sunday, March 20, 2022 in Bahrain) with more behind-the-scenes drama as this enthralling series returns for a dramatic fourth season. The fly-on-the-wall show, which delves into the ultra-competitive world of F1, will look back at the controversial 2021 title decider between Mercedes driver Sir Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen as they duel over 22 races in a world-title battle that goes right up to the wire.

Best film to watch on TV today

Ali, 10pm, BBC2

Will Smith does a brilliant turn as boxing great Muhammad Ali. This epic biopic covers 10 tumultuous years in his life – from winning the world title by beating Sonny Liston through to the legendary ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ with George Foreman in 1974. Smith’s superb portrayal alone makes this a remarkable movie, but Jon Voight is also great as Howard Cosell, his TV pundit pal.

Live Sport

Winter Paralympics , from 6am, (Closing Ceremony 11.30am), C4

, from 6am, (Closing Ceremony 11.30am), C4 Women's Super League, Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City , 12.15pm (k-o 12.30pm), BBC2

, 12.15pm (k-o 12.30pm), BBC2 Premier League, Chelsea v Newcastle United , 2pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 2pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premier League, Arsenal v Leicester, 4pm (k-o 4.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

