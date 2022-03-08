Dancing on Ice 2022 finale has been postponed — find out why

Dancing on Ice fans are going to have to wait a little longer for the final.

Dancing on Ice is coming to an end soon, but fans will have to wait a little longer to find out who the winner of this year's competition is!

The Dancing on Ice 2022 season has been filled with all sorts of exciting routines, and unfortunately some injuries too, but it hasn't stopped our celebrities from giving it their all in the hopes that they'll be crowned the winner.

Fans have had some strong thoughts this season, including feeling devastated when Stef left the competition and calls for more same-sex couples on the show following Brendan Cole and Brendyn Hatfield's performance.

Dancing On Ice judges will be marking the final scores a week later than expected. (Image credit: ITV)

We can now confirm that the final of the ITV skating competition has been pushed back from 20 March to 27 March, as a result of live football being aired in the usual Sunday evening Dancing on Ice slot.

The schedule change accommodates the FA Cup Quarterfinal on March 20, which will see Liverpool facing Nottingham Forest at The City Ground after they beat Huddersfield 2-1.

Since it's a live game, this does affect regular TV scheduling, so Dancing on Ice fans will have to wait another week to see how the final of the competition plays out.

But first, we need to see the semi-finals which will air at 7.30 pm on Sunday, March 13, and we now know which celebrities will be skating to stay in the competition.

Fans will see Brendan Cole, Connor Ball, Kimberly Wyatt, Kye Whyte and Regan Gascoigne facing off against each other, and there'll be a double elimination coming up too.

There's tough competition though as these are all strong skaters, and we even saw Pussycat Dolls' singer Kimberly Wyatt achieve a series first, where she performed an upside-down inverted split, the first celebrity to do it in Dancing on Ice history!

Week 8 saw some consistently good scores for all participants, with Brendan and Vanessa, Kimberly and Mark and Regan and Karina all scoring a perfect 40. But how will that compare to their semi-final performances?

Dancing on Ice continues on ITV on Sunday, with episodes available on-demand via ITV Hub.