TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, Oct. 17

The Larkins, 8pm, ITV

Charley is a little worse for wear. (Image credit: ITV)

Things don’t go to plan as accountant Charley (Tok Stephen) sets about investigating the Larkins’ finances, following a tip-off from Pop’s nemesis, Alec Norman. After downing Pop’s cocktails, the tax inspector wakes up the next day in Mariette’s pyjamas, having slept on the snooker table! Meanwhile, there is great anticipation ahead of the village pram race, which young Monty and the decidedly dodgy vicar (Peter Davison) are both hoping to win. Simon Nye’s delightful, well-cast new adaptation continues to serve up a generous and nostalgic helping of feel-good TV.

★★★★ IM

The Mating Game, 6.10pm, BBC1

A mandrill’s colourful face attracts a mate. (Image credit: BBC)

In our overcrowded jungles, being lucky in love depends on being noticed. That’s why dominant male mandrills wear their blue and red faces with pride and it’s safe to say the ladies can’t get enough. In this week’s episode, we also meet the young chimp who’s shunned the normal violence of his species and forged long-lasting relationships using care and attention instead. And prepare to witness some spectacular mating dances among the bird species too, not least the argus pheasant, whose incredible mating extravaganza has never been filmed before.

★★★★★ NH

Celebrity Trash Monsters: What's Your Waste Size? 9pm, C4

Kerry Katona tries to wear it well. (Image credit: C4)

Comic and eco-warrior Jon Richardson challenges three celebrities – former footballer John Barnes, model Jodie Kidd and TV personality Kerry Katona, to quite literally wear their household rubbish. For two weeks the trio wear specially designed suits, which get bigger each day the more rubbish they produce. It’s certainly a novel way to draw attention to the problem of food waste and single-use plastics. The star who reduces their carbon footprint the most wins – and takes a very long bath.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

I Know What You Did Last Summer, season 1, Amazon Prime Video

Madison Iseman as Lennon. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The end of high school turns deadly for six teenagers in a new adaptation of the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan and the 1997 movie starring Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ryan Phillippe. Friends Allison, Lennon, Dylan, Johnny, Margot and Riley are leaving their graduation party in Hawaii when they’re involved in a devastating accident. The series’ opening episode gradually reveals what happened on that fateful night, and charts Lennon’s return to her home town the following summer, where there’s a gruesome surprise waiting inside her closet alongside the scrawled message, ‘I know what you did last summer.’ Realising that someone knows their secret, the group face an uneasy reunion as they try to identify their mystery blackmailer. An atmospheric, twist-laden remake.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Death of Stalin, 10.45pm, BBC2

Jason Isaacs as Field Marshal Zhukov. (Image credit: BBC)

This black, absurdist comedy is pretty much what happened after Soviet leader Stalin popped his clogs in 1953, with the back-stabbing, sordid deals and outright murder that took place among the power elite. Scrambling are Steve Buscemi’s Khrushchev, Jeffrey Tambor’s Malenkov, Michael Palin’s Molotov and Simon Russell Beale’s venal Beria. What they need is the military behind them, led by Field Marshal Zhukov (a brilliant turn by Jason Isaacs). Even if politics isn’t your game, this is a fantastic film by Armando Iannucci, who unleashes his rapier wit from The Thick of It and Veep to keen effect here.

Live Sport

Premier League, Everton v West Ham United , 2pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 2pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premier League, Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspurs , 4pm (k-o 4.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 4pm (k-o 4.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premiership Rugby Union, Bath v Saracens, 2pm (k-o 3pm), BT Sport 1

