TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, Oct. 3

On TV tonight, thrilling new drama Ridley Road starts in BBC1, a new David Attenborough nature series begins, The Mating Game, also on BBC1 and Midsomer Murders returns to ITV.

Ridley Road, 9pm, BBC1

Eddie Marsan, Agnes O'Casey and Danny Sykes star in the new drama. (Image credit: BBC)

Vivien is engaged to nice but dull Jeremy, until a chance encounter with old flame, Jack, sparks a romantic rebellion! Vivien rejects her Jewish parents and hotfoots it to London to live happily ever after, but Jack has a big secret: he’s a spy for the 62 Group and has infiltrated the hateful facist National Socialist Movement. When Jack vanishes, Vivien sets out to get close to NSM leader Colin Jordan. Inspired by real events, this stylish series set in 1960s London stars a wealth of British acting talent.

★★★★ ER

The Mating Game, 8pm, BBC1

Zebras: not as placid as they look. (Image credit: BBC)

There are kicking ostriches, boxing kangaroos and biting zebras all fighting for a mate in David Attenborough’s new series exploring the extraordinary strategies animals employ to find a partner. Even though the male of the appropriately named ruff puts on a show of elaborate neck feathers to attract a mate, he’ll often still end up squabbling over females! But there are subtler and sneakier tactics, too. The male nursery web spider tricks his way to his intended’s heart with offers of worthless gifts disguised as prize treasures. Who says romance is dead?

★★★★ HD



Midsomer Murders, 8pm, ITV

Barnaby and Winter don’t like what they see. (Image credit: ITV)

Barnaby and Winter are back to solve more bizarre deaths, this time the gruesome killing of board game entrepreneur Victor Karras, who’s impaled by a life-size Egyptian figure of Anubis. The trouble is all the suspects, as well as the detectives , are marooned on an island during a violent storm with the killer still on the loose! Guests stars include Adrian Edmondson, Caroline Quentin and Rachael Stirling, who plays the victim’s grieving (and pregnant) wife, Eleanor.

★★★★ HD



Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Maid, season 1, Netflix

Margaret Qualley stars as young single mother Alex. (Image credit: Netflix)

Groundhog Day’s Andie MacDowell teams up with her actor daughter, Margaret Qualley, for this US drama about a young single mother who cleans houses to make ends meet. Inspired by Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir, the 10-parter sees Qualley play Alex, who’s trapped in a cycle of poverty and homelessness with her young daughter after leaving her abusive partner. Qualley’s real-life mum, Andie MacDowell, plays Alex’s mum Paula, a free spirited artist who has troubles of her own.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

If Beale Street Could Talk, 9.45pm, BBC2

Director Barry Jenkins follows the Oscar-winning Moonlight with this ravishing adaptation of James Baldwin's poetic novel about a love-struck young couple facing racial injustice in 1970s Harlem. Nineteen-year-old Tish (KiKi Layne) and her 22-year-old artist fiancé Fonny (Stephan James) are taking the first steps in a life together, but their dreams for the future are shattered when Fonny is falsely accused of rape. The injustice gets under the skin, but it is the story's romance that touches the heart.



Live Sport

London Marathon , from 8am, BBC2/BBC1

, from 8am, BBC2/BBC1 Women's Super League, Aston Villa v Arsenal , 12pm (k-o 12.30pm), BBC2

, 12pm (k-o 12.30pm), BBC2 Premier League, Crystal Palace v Leicester City , 2pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 2pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premier League, Liverpool v Manchester City, 4pm (k-o 4.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Don't miss Ridley Road on TV tonight – a thrilling new drama with a great cast.

