TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, Oct. 31

On TV tonight, a thrilling new drama begins on BBC1, Showtrial, Jodie Whittaker returns for a new series of Doctor Who, also on BBC1 and Dermot O'Leary and Joanna Page host a new show celebrating our furry friends, The Pet Show, on ITV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Showtrial, 9pm, BBC1

A new drama from the makers of Line of Duty. (Image credit: BBC)

This promising legal drama from the makers of Line of Duty follows the investigation into the disappearance of a Bristol student and the arrest and trial of a fellow student charged with conspiring to murder her. Celine Buckens impresses as the latter, a troubled posh girl whose behaviour threatens to alienate the duty solicitor assigned to defend her. A fascinating look at how attitudes towards class and gender can impact the legal process, it’s shot through with dark humour.

★★★★ IM

Doctor Who: Flux, 6.25pm, BBC1

The Doctor is back for another deadly mission. (Image credit: BBC)

Looking for something scary for Halloween? How about the end of the universe? As an ancient evil threatens to break loose everywhere – from Earth to the farthest reaches of space – the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) face their most deadly mission yet, and pick up a new companion in Dan Lewis (John Bishop). This latest series is one continuous story, Flux, harking back to the serials of classic-era Who. It’s a bold move from writer Chris Chibnall, but this epic, edge-of-your-seat journey looks set to pay off handsomely…

★★★★ SP



The Pet Show, 5.35pm, ITV

Dermot and Joanna are our hosts. (Image credit: ITV)

From tortoises to rescue dogs, donkeys to llamas, Joanna Page and Dermot O’Leary welcome a host of wonderful animals for a series celebrating our pets. Packed with inspirational stories and advice from experts, this is a fun watch and each week features a different celebrity dog competing in the Ready Pet Go agility course starting with actor Ben Miller and his very big pooch, Jet, who is surprisingly nimble!

★★★★ TL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Colin in Black and White, season 1, Netflix

Mary-Louise Parker and Jaden Michael as mother and son Teresa and Colin Kaepernick. (Image credit: Netflix)

Former NFL quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick co-created this six-part drama series about his early life. He narrates his own story as actor Jaden Michael plays the young Colin, a black kid adopted by a white family who just wanted to play American football. It delves into the obstacles he faced as a child, the issues of race, class and culture that led him to sit down during the American national anthem in a pre-season game in 2016. He then took the knee for the rest of the season, as a protest against the treatment of black people, which angered President Donald Trump, but sparked a global movement that highlighted inequality around the world.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Muppets Haunted Mansion, Disney+

Gonzo braves the creepy mansion. (Image credit: Disney+)

Double, double, there’s toil and trouble as The Muppets put their unique spin on fright night in their first Halloween special. The spooktacular story follows daredevil Gonzo the Great and Pepe the King Prawn as they visit the scariest place on Earth AKA the Haunted Mansion of theme park fame! With Kermit, Miss Piggy and co causing chaos as the resident ghosts, plus a host of frighteningly fun celebrity cameos, this is a fangtastic treat for all the family.

★★★★ SS



Live Sport

Women's FA Cup Football, Manchester City v Chelsea , 12.30 (k-o 1.45pm), BBC1

, 12.30 (k-o 1.45pm), BBC1 Women's International Rugby Union, England v New Zealand, 2.05pm (k-o 2.30pm), BBC2

2.05pm (k-o 2.30pm), BBC2 Women's FA Cup Football, Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion, 4.30pm (k-o 4.45pm), BBC2

4.30pm (k-o 4.45pm), BBC2 Premier League, Norwich City v Leeds United , 2pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 2pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premier League, Aston Villa v West Ham United, 4pm (k-o 4.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Showtrial on TV tonight – a hard-hitting new legal drama.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!