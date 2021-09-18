TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, September 19
Vigil is just one of the gems on TV tonight.
On TV tonight, just when you thought Vigil on BBC1 couldn't get any more tense, it does! Bob and Paul are on the Norfolk Broads in Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing on BBC2 and the brilliant Endeavour continues on ITV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.
Vigil, 9pm, BBC1
It’s a nerve-shredding episode tonight, when a deadly nerve agent is leaked aboard HMS Vigil and the crew face a fight for survival. DCI Amy Silva suspects the lethal gas that killed chef Jackie Hamilton could also be responsible for the death of Craig Burke. But Captain Newsome (Paterson Joseph) is more concerned with it flooding the missile compartment and leaving Britain vulnerable to nuclear attack. Back on dry land, Kirsten blows this national- security thriller wide open with a discovery about Russian spy Peter Ingles. Roll on next week’s final episode!
★★★★★ SMA
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, 8pm, BBC2
'Well, Bob, we have left our cars and cares behind,’ says Paul as the pair embark on their next fishing trip to the Norfolk Broads. Day one is spent under a beautiful weeping willow tree as the old friends chew the fat about growing up and growing old. They might even catch a fish or two, but it really doesn’t matter. Bed for the night is a James Bond-themed windmill – they’ve been expecting them – followed by another relaxing day on the river, this time with expert local angler Robbie, who knows where to find a rudd or two.
★★★★★ JL
Endeavour, 8pm, ITV
It never rains but it pours for Endeavour (Shaun Evans), and this week the downbeat, increasingly drink-sodden detective receives a very unwelcome visit from his awful stepmother, Gwen. And even though his sleuthing skills still seem up to scratch as he investigates the murder of a cabbie and uncovers links to the blue movie industry, the detective’s erratic behaviour grows more concerning. Meanwhile, we’re still hoping that he and Joan will get together, but we sense he’s missed the boat yet again.
★★★★ CC
Best box set to watch on TV tonight
Sex Education, season 3, Netflix
Few shows have captured the pleasure, pain and passionate intensity of teenage life as exquisitely as Netflix’s comedy drama Sex Education. And as the third run begins from Moordale Secondary School, there are twists and turns aplenty as the fallout from last series’ shocking STD outbreak continues. Moordale's nerdy but loveable resident sex guru Otis, played by Asa Butterfield, would usually be eager to steer his fellow students through any sexual crises, but he has vowed to stop doling out advice, and is involved in a surprising romance of his own. Joining the cast are Jason Isaacs as ex-headteacher Mr Groff’s brother and Girls’ Jemima Kirke, who plays Moordale’s cool new head Hope Haddon.
Best film to watch on TV tonight
The Greatest Showman, 7pm, Film4
Here, Hugh Jackman does what he really loves: belting out tunes and hot-hoofing around in musicals. This gloriously entertaining and colourful take on Victorian circus impresario PT Barnum’s early days is a perfect vehicle – full of big dance routines and now-familiar songs. Joining Jackman is Michelle Williams as his wife and Zac Efron as his business partner.
Live Sport
- Premier League, West Ham United v Manchester United, 2pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW
- Premier League, Tottenham Hotspurs v Chelsea, 4pm (k-o 4.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW
- Premiership Rugby, Newcastle Falcons v Harlequins, 2pm (k-o 3pm), BT Sport 1
Don't miss Vigil on TV tonight – the crew fight for their lives in another brilliant episode…
