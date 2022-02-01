TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 1

On TV tonight, a tasty new series of Great British Menu begins on BBC2, celebrate the revival of BBC3 with RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World and keep up to date with the intricacies of upper class New York society as The Gilded Age continues on Sky Atlantic/NOW. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Great British Menu, 8pm, BBC2

Andi Oliver and Tom Kerridge get ready for another delicious series. (Image credit: BBC)

There’s a brand new panel joining Andi Oliver for this year’s battle to cook at a banquet – chef Tom Kerridge, restaurateur Nisha Katona and funnyman Ed Gamble. With a theme celebrating 100 years of British broadcasting, one chef in this week’s opener concocts a genius dish around a Dad’s Army episode in which sausages were mistaken for £500! Look out for a smokey plate celebrating hit drama Peaky Blinders, a Fawlty Towers-inspired Waldorf salad and dishes paying homage to Fanny Cradock and David Attenborough!

★★★★ RF

RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World, 9pm, BBC3

Queens from global editions compete in London. (Image credit: BBC)

The On Demand channel returns to freeview TV from 7pm today, with the primetime highlight being the first international version of the outlandish and stylish drag competition. This is followed later by a documentary featuring Drag Race contestant Cherry Valentine, Gypsy Queen and Proud (10.30pm). Plus, the new sketch show, Lazy Susan (10.15pm), from writers-performers Freya Parker (The Mash Report) and Celeste Dring (This Country). The channel will also be showing live coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals tomorrow and Thursday (kick-offs 7pm).

★★★ MC

The Gilded Age, 9pm, Sky Atlantic/NOW

Lawyer Tom pays Marian a New York visit. (Image credit: Sky)

Tensions continue to rage through the Big Apple as the social-climbing Russells face more class prejudice, which Bertha (Carrie Coon) feels keenly, particularly when a charity bazaar causes a furore. Meanwhile, as Marian (Louisa Jacobson) settles into New York life, the arrival of besotted lawyer Tom Raikes (Thomas Cocquerel) in the city puts a smile on her face. However, Aunt Agnes and Aunt Ada (Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon) have opposing views on what the future should hold for their loved ones, and their affectionate bickering is a delight.

★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Hotel Portofino, season 1, BritBox

Natascha McElhone stars. (Image credit: ITV)

There are glorious Italian seascapes, plenty of 1920s glamour, as well as an English family embarking on a brave overseas adventure in BritBox’s new series, which bears some similarities to the sunny escapism of ITV’s The Durrells. The six-episode story centres around Bella Ainsworth (Natascha McElhone), who has moved from dreary post-war Britain to set up a hotel in the stunning town of Portofino with her dashing but dangerous aristocratic husband, Cecil, and their grown-up children, Alice and Lucian. But as well as family secrets, troublesome hotel guests, run-ins with the mafia and the rise of Mussolini’s fascists, at the heart of the story is a classic whodunit mystery. Anna Chancellor, Vigil's Adam James and Oliver Dench (Dame Judi’s nephew) are also among the top-name cast.

Best film to watch on TV today

Finding Your Feet, 9pm, Film4

Timothy Spall and Imelda Staunton star. (Image credit: Film4)

Imelda Staunton’s upper-middle-class life comes crashing down when she discovers that husband John Sessions has been having an affair for five years. Alone and friendless, she ups sticks to go live with her boho sister Celia Imrie, who eventually helps unshackle stiff Staunton by way of her rock’n’roll dance class, helped by Timothy Spall and David Hayman. A light British comedy-drama from 2017, which, despite a terrific cast, has the emphasis very much on light.

Live Sport

SPFL, Hibernian v Hearts, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

