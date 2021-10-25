TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, Oct. 26

On TV tonight, sit back and enjoy the calming effect of nature as Autumnwatch returns to BBC2, former footballer turned presenter Alex Scott discovers more about her family history in Who Do You Think You Are? on BBC1 and on C4 it's the tricky Pastry Week in the tent as The Great British Bake Off continues on C4. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Autumnwatch, 8pm, BBC2

Michaela Strachan celebrate the best of the season. (Image credit: BBC)

The pandemic has brought many people closer to nature and that special relationship is being celebrated in this year’s series with its theme of ‘a vision for the future’. Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan will be at Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk, home to six species of deer. Gillian Burke will be at Strangford Lough in Northern Ireland, and Megan McCubbin (Chris’ stepdaughter) will be on the Isle of Mull to spot otters and eagles, while the red deer rut is always a highlight of the autumn calendar. Continues week nights.

★★★★ JF

Who Do You Think You Are? 9pm, BBC1

Alex makes a discovery in Jamaica. (Image credit: BBC)

By her own admission, presenter and former England footballer Alex Scott doesn’t know a huge amount about her roots, so she’s in for some big surprises as she delves into her Jewish maternal ancestry. Her pride is clear to see when she learns that, in 1936, her great-grandad fought against fascism at the Battle of Cable Street in London’s East End. Meanwhile, as she makes her first trip to Jamaica to explore the line of her beloved paternal grandmother Philicita, Alex is visibly moved when she unearths a story of hardship, and further back, a shocking link to slavery...

★★★★ CC



The Great British Bake Off, 8pm, C4

Tension rises, as do the pies, in the tent. (Image credit: C4)

There’s rolling, kneading, folding and glazing as Pastry Week arrives. To begin with, the bakers have to make tricky choux pastry doughnuts for a signature. ‘If I went to hell, this is what my hell would be,’ declares one baker. Then it’s a complicated technical that stuns even Prue, before rustling up a savoury pie for the showstopper. But who will find it ‘easy as pie’ and win Star Baker?

★★★★ CC

Squid Game, season 1, Netflix

Jung-jae Lee as lead character Seong Gi-hun. (Image credit: netflix)

Currently the most watched show on Netflix in the UK and US, this South Korean drama is causing quite a global storm. The nine-part series is based on a group of 456 people in dire need of money. They take part in a game show in a secret location and have to compete against each other playing traditional Korean children’s games to win a huge cash prize – 45.6 billion Korean Won or about £28 million in sterling. But the contest turns out to be a brutal and deadly game of survival in this gripping, addictive and very violent thriller.

Dark Waters, Netflix

In 1998, corporate lawyer Rob Bilott (Mark Ruffalo) is approached by an angry West Virginia farmer, Wilbur Tennant (Bill Camp), who has lost 190 of his cows and thinks chemical company DuPont is poisoning his land. Bilott eventually decides to help – and is still fighting almost 20 years later... The story of an ordinary person taking on a mighty corporation may be familiar but this true-story drama is utterly engrossing, revealing Bilott's painstaking investigation as his hunt for the truth takes over his life. Ruffalo is brilliantly cast and gets great support from Camp, Anne Hathaway as his wife and Tim Robbins and Bill Pullman as fellow lawyers.



Women's World Cup, Latvia v England , 6pm (k-o 6.30pm), ITV4

, 6pm (k-o 6.30pm), ITV4 EFL, Arsenal v Leeds United, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

