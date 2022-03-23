TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, March 23

On TV tonight, John Torode and Gregg Wallace are back as MasterChef returns to BBC One, new reality series The Island arrives on Dave, comedy Kate & Koji continues on ITV and Kate Garraway helps two more patients in Your Body Uncovered on BBC Two. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

MasterChef, season 18, 8pm, BBC One

Judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace. (Image credit: BBC)

TV’s biggest cookery contest is back, with the 18th series bringing a formidable famous face to terrify already-nervous contestants. First though, 45 amateur cooks must pass a new challenge, the Audition Round, where they’re tasked with cooking their Signature Dish – without the beady eyes of John Torode and Gregg Wallace watching them. Will it take the pressure off and result in dreamier food? A divine fig and almond dessert and a stunning vegetarian potato dish suggest so. Keep this standard up and maybe they will cope when Gordon Ramsay pops up to crack the whip in Finals Week… An ingenious new format with bags of potential. Continues Friday.

The Island, 10pm Dave

Tom looks forward to island life. But first… cocktails. (Image credit: UKTV)

Razor-sharp Tom Allen is hopping on board to host this fun show which sees four comedians compete to dream up the ultimate island. "A cruise ship has run aground, we’ve spotted four islands in the distance and each must create their own new society," explains Tom. Sara Pascoe, Johnny Vegas, Ninia Benjamin and Ahir Shah will be flexing their creative muscles as well as pondering matters such as who would be their island’s Chief of Police. Expect imaginations to run riot under the beady eye of Captain Tom, who runs a very tight ship!

Kate & Koji, season 2, 9pm, ITV

Kate’s forced to put her feet up. (Image credit: ITV)

Opinionated cafe owner Kate (Brenda Blethyn) is well acquainted with putting her foot in her mouth, but having her foot in a cast is a whole new experience. She claims she fell off a kerb… To give her a break, Koji (Okorie Chukwu) helps out at the caff. But when he makes culinary changes that prove popular with the customers, will Kate bite her tongue? Meanwhile, Medium (Blake Harrison) is desperate for feedback on his lockdown novel about the bubonic plague, time travel and penguins – be careful what you wish for!

Your Body Uncovered with Kate Garraway, 8pm, BBC Two

Kate Garraway helps more people in pain. (Image credit: BBC)

The first patient to view her body like never before is Tina, who used to live a very active life with her daughter Kirsty. But their adventurous activities were curtailed when Tina was diagnosed with a condition that affects her spine, causing her immense pain. A 3D image enables her to see exactly what is happening inside her body and help make a difficult decision. Next is mum-of-three Annabelle, who wants to see if chemotherapy has shrunk the aggressive tumour in her breast before she has surgery.

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Top Boy, season 4, Netflix

Ashley Walters (left) returns as Dushane. (Image credit: Netflix)

As the gritty urban drama makes its hotly anticipated return, we find drug dealer Dushane (Ashley Walters) making more money than ever. Life with Shelley (Simbi Ajikawo, aka Little Simz) is going well too, meaning Dushane has even started thinking about a life away from London. But when a problem from an unexpected quarter arises, it threatens to bring everything crashing down. Kane Robinson returns as Sully, who's still haunted by killing his friend, Dris and Micheal Ward is back as Jamie.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Disney Plus

Ready for her close-up: Jessica Chastain. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Jessica Chastain plays TV evangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in a biopic that's one-sided, always finding her goodness. But there's still satisfaction to be had from this Dynasty with prayers: watching decades scoot by in fashion, the make-up build like armour and a ridiculed 1990s Tammy triumph with her commitment to positivity is ultimately truly uplifting.

