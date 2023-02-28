Two Pints of Lager reboot turned down by BBC, reveals star

Looks like we won't be returning to The Archer anytime soon.

In sad news for Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps fans, one of the former stars has recently revealed that the BBC passed on a reboot of the classic British sitcom about five youngsters from the Northern town of Runcorn.

This news came from Twitter, where Will Mellor — who starred as Gaz in the series —shared an anniversary post from The British Comedy Society that marked Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps' debut back in February 2001.

Will retweeted this with the words "Great memories", prompting one fan to muse about the possibilities of bringing the series back to reveal where the characters were now and what they'd gotten up to since the show came to an end in 2011.

In response, Will revealed that they'd actually already developed this idea, but the BBC were not interested in moving ahead with it. "We have a script done!!" he wrote, adding: "It's called "Two Pints Last Orders". The BBC turned it down in [sic] afraid!"

There were plenty of fans in Will's replies sharing how keen they would be for the show's return and how upset they were with the decision. Plenty of Will's followers also started suggesting that it might be worth pitching the idea around to other channels to see whether other networks like Channel 5, Netflix or Prime Video wold be interested in picking it up.

"That's so annoying, it would be great to catch up with Gaz and everyone (Johnny too now we know he's still alive). Are you able to shop it around at all?" one wrote.

"Gazster you need to make this happen", said another.

Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps ran for nine series between 2001 and 2001. Along with recent Strictly Come Dancing star Will Mellor, the series also starred Death in Paradise's latest detective, Ralf Little as Johnny, Natalie Casey as Donna, Sheridan Smith as Janet, Kathryn Drysdale as Louise and, later, Luke Gell as Tim Claypole.

