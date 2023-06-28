Vanderpump Rules season 11: will the Scandoval story continue?

At the conclusion of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, which will go down as one of the most explosive reunions in all of reality TV history, viewers weren't quite sure how the cast would move forward to record Vanderpump Rules season 11. In particular, all eyes were focused on the trio at the center of Scandoval: Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

Several times during the season 10 reunion, Madix either implied or said explicitly outright that she wanted nothing to do with her ex and former friend after the now well-known affair. However, when asked about her intentions on filming season 11 during an interview on Today With Hoda & Jenna , Madix stated, "I think I'll be back, if they'll have me back." Although in the same interview, remaining consistent with her reunion stance, she claimed she didn't want to ever be in the same room with either Sandoval or Leviss again.

Then there's Sandoval. After the verbal beating he took at the reunion, many would understand if he decided to take some time away from the show. You add to that the fact that A-list celebs like No Hard Feelings star Jennifer Lawrence and Grammy-winner Adele continue to condemn his cheating, who could blame Sandoval if he opted to lay low and hide from the Bravo cameras? But will he?

Lastly, there's Leviss. There's an argument to be made that she faced even harsher criticism from her castmates and the viewing public than even Sandoval. Looking to part three of the reunion in particular, James Kennedy and Lala Kent barely let Leviss speak before pouncing on her words like lions on a gazelle.

Additionally, after filming the reunion, Leviss checked into a mental health facility per a People report. With no indication she's actually checked out of the facility, would she be up to go back into the "lion's den" of Vanderpump Rules for another season?

Are Ariana, Tom and Raquel returning to Vanderpump Rules?

Well, according to the same People report, the only one of the three officially confirmed for season 11 is Sandoval. Both Madix and Leviss are allegedly still in negotiations. As producers for Vanderpump Rules season 11 look to start filming as early as June 28, we'll have to keep an eye out for developing casting news.

