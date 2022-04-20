Vin Diesel reveals next Fast & Furious movie title

The Fast & Furious franchise is breaking out the Roman numerals, as the official title for the next and 10th movie in the series is Fast X. Franchise lead Vin Diesel shared the title, as well as the movie’s logo, in an Instagram post to mark the first day of production on Fast X, which is currently slated for a May 19, 2023, release date.

The Fast & Furious franchise has had a varying set of titles for the long-running series. Instead of sticking with a standard title and then adding a number or secondary title (ie Sonic the Hedgehog 2 or Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore), the title for each subsequent Fast & Furious movie has been unique. It all started with The Fast and the Furious, followed by 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, F9 and now Fast X.

While we know that Fast X is expected to be the first part of a two-part story set to conclude the Fast & Furious saga, we don’t know anything about the plot of Fast X yet. However, we do know who we can expect to see in the movie.

Diesel will of course be back to reprise his role as Dominic Toretto, as are the rest of the main crew of heroes — Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, Tyrese Gibson as Roman, Ludacris as Tej, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey and Sung Kang as Han. A couple of new cast members have also been confirmed, including Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Daniela Melchoir (The Suicide Squad). Though not officially listed on the IMDb page for Fast X, Momoa, who is going to play a new bad guy, recently hinted that Charlize Theron’s villainous Cipher will once again return.

Other Fast & Furious regulars like Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, Jordana Brewster and John Cena, who was introduced in F9 as Dom’s brother, have not been confirmed as either appearing or not in Fast X.

One former cast member we know won’t be showing up is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Johnson and Diesel had a well known beef going on the set of The Fate of the Furious. Johnson, who plays Hobbs in the franchise, got his own spinoff in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and then did not appear in F9. He has said he won’t appear in any more of the main Fast & Furious movies, even as Diesel offered an olive branch to return.

In addition to the cast, Justin Lin, who has directed five previous entries of the franchise (The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, F9), is back for Fast X.

All of the previous Fast & Furious movies are available to watch online, though not all in one place. HBO Max has the most, with the first three, Fast & Furious 6 and F9. The others are available to rent on-demand.