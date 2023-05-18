Virgin River gives huge update on show's future

We'll be returning to the stunning redwood forests of Virgin River as the hit Netflix series has been renewed for season 6.

The romantic drama follows Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse practitioner who leaves Los Angeles for a fresh start in the sleepy town of Virgin River, where she unexpectedly falls in love with Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson).

Despite the idyllic exterior, the calm waters of Virgin River doesn't stop the chaos that surrounds the town and the drama of Virgin River season 4 definitely left viewers with more questions than answers.

Season 4 was an emotional whirlwind, with Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) dropping a huge baby bombshell about her twins, Mel and Jack's pregnancy palaver and an unexpected newcomer in the form of Doc's grandson, Denny.

Meanwhile, Mel and Jack's romance became threatened by the arrival of Dr. Cameron Hayek (Mark Ghanimé).

Mel and Jack's love story will continue. (Image credit: Netflix)

With Virgin River season 5 on the horizon, will it answer the questions we're all dying to know, such as who is the father of Charmaine's twins?

Fans will also be delighted to hear that the release date of Virgin River season 5 was announced and it will be dropping on Netflix on Thursday, September 7.

Alexandra, who plays the titular role of Mel Monroe, teased that season 5 is "some of the best episodes they've ever done" as she revealed to New Beauty (opens in new tab): "I think this season has started out well, and we're getting into a few episodes soon that are pretty heavy. They're really intense and I think that they're some of the best episodes we've ever done. I never say that either!"

She added: "I think that there's a high sense of drama that starts to come up this season that it's going to leave people on the edge of their seats. At least, I hope. I'm excited to get into that."

Virgin River seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix now. Virgin River season 5 will be released on Thursday, September 7.