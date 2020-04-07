Vizio SmartCast adds more than two dozen free streaming channels

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Irvine Calif. – April 7, 2020 – VIZIO, Inc., the #1 American-based TV brand[1] and America's #1 Sound Bar company[2], today announces the launch of 30 new free linear TV channels on its SmartCast Home™ screen. The 24-hour streaming TV channels bring more news, entertainment, lifestyle, DIY, sports, comedy and music to millions of viewers across America as they seek access to information and more content.

The new wave of programming comes at a time when TV usage is surging. VIZIO SmartCast TV's free ad supported apps and streaming TV services saw a 59% increase in viewing sessions over the last three weeks of March[3] and continues to climb.

"More people are discovering our free content offerings and making them part of their daily routines right now," said Mike O'Donnell, Senior Vice President, Platform Business. "We recognize the important role that TV plays in the home, especially when families are being asked to stay inside. It's important for us to deliver popular content to consumers and we are focused on continually expanding additional free and premium options for our VIZIO SmartCast TV customers."

Effective immediately, VIZIO SmartCast users can find 30 new channels, starting with news and lifestyle content from USA Today and CBC News, while Sports information and action is available from USA Today Sportswire and the Fubo Sports Network. You can keep up with celebrities and entertainment news on TMZ and Hollywire.

VIZIO is also expanding upon do it yourself channels to inspire culinary fun from chef's creations on Hungry and Food52 or learn from top artists on The Design Network. There's something for everyone, with thought-provoking Sci-Fi content on Dust, documentaries on Magellan TVNow and Docurama, cult classics on CONtv, and much more.

The free streaming channels can be found under a "Free Channels" row on the SmartCast Home screen and complement VIZIO's WatchFreeTM service, powered by Pluto, which features over 150+ free streaming TV channels of news, movies, sports and more. VIZIO continues to bring new channels to WatchFree as well, and recently launched an exclusive channel, Choppertown, which is now available.

In addition to free content, VIZIO SmartCast TV provides convenient access to on-screen apps like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, YouTube, NBC, CBS All Access, YouTubeTV and others. It also offers access to endless entertainment thanks to support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in, allowing viewers to stream, control, and share content from their phone, tablet, or laptop directly to the big screen. VIZIO is continuously enhancing the platform with new features and content that automatically update, so users have endless entertainment options, all while staying healthy and safe in their home.