Wandavision fans loving Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hann’s reunion at the Critic Choice Awards

Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn as Wanda Maximoff and Agatha Harkness in WandaVision.

WandaVision might have ended over a year ago now, but fans who are still desperate to see Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) duke it out once more were delighted to see the two actresses reunited at the Critics Choice Awards.

Kathryn Hahn and Elizabeth Olsen were snapped together at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards which were held on Sunday, March 13 at The Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

Both actresses were nominated for their work on the hit Disney Plus show. Elizabeth Olsen was nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television, and Kathryn Hahn was up for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.

Their WandaVision reunion was captured in an adorable photo (which you can see below) that soon went viral online.

Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn shared a sweet reunion at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards. (Image credit: Getty)

Although the pair were reunited at the Awards ceremony, neither actress walked away as a winner. Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television was given to Kate Winslet for HBO's Mare of Easttown, whilst Kathryn Hahn's category was instead won by Jennifer Coolidge for her work on The White Lotus.

Even though plenty of fans who tuned in to the Critics Choice Awards were gutted that neither actress won their respective category, they were still happy to see them reunited.

One fan wrote: "these two magical ladies are winners in my heart always!"

these two magical ladies are winners in my heart always!

Another superfan shared a collection of photos of the duo from other awards ceremonies, writing: "Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn will ALWAYS be my favorite duo". Plenty more WandaVision fans chimed in with similar feelings, too!

Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn will ALWAYS be my favorite duo

I love the duet of Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn

ELIZABETH OLSEN AND KATHRYN HAHN REUNION WANDAVISION NATION HOW ARE WE FEELING

nothing compares to them at awards>>>

Sadly, WandaVision was billed as a limited series, so it's unlikely that the MCU show will be getting another season. However, we could still see the pair face off in the MCU in the future, as both Olsen and Hahn are still involved in new Marvel projects.

Elizabeth Olsen's next outing as Wanda Maximoff is in Sam Raimi's Phase 4 MCU movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Meanwhile, Kathryn Hahn is due to reprise her WandaVision role as Agatha in the Disney Plus exclusive show, Agatha: House of Harkness, which was announced late last year.

Will Wanda and Agatha be reunited for another magical Marvel duel at some point in the future? Only time will tell...