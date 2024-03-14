Watch 9-1-1 season 7 on its new channel tonight, March 14

It's time for 9-1-1 season 7 to set sail on a new day and new network, with the season premiere of 9-1-1 airing tonight, Thursday, March 14, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC. The show jumped from Fox to its new home at the alphabet network in 2023.

Fox was the original home of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's first responder show for its first six seasons before making the leap to ABC due to rising production costs. However, spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star continues to air on Fox.

If you haven't seen teasers for the 9-1-1 season 7 premiere, Athena (Angela Bassett) and Bobby (Peter Krouse) finally go on their honeymoon but their cruise is anything but the Love Boat!

9-1-1 is a first responder drama that explores the lives and work of members of LA's 9-1-1 call center, the LAFD and LAPD. The show's move to ABC opens up some very interesting possibilities in terms of potential crossovers with other shows. In the past, the crew of LA's Station 118 teamed up with their counterparts in Texas, which made perfect sense given that Lone Star spun out of the original series. Now that the shows are on competing networks, the chances of crossovers in the future aren't certain, though both Fox and ABC are owned by the same company: Disney.

However, while 9-1-1 crossovers with Lone Star might be off the table (for now, at least), there are new and exciting possibilities for the Station 118 to team up with new faces because ABC is the home of shows like Grey's Anatomy or firehouse drama Station 19, which share Thursday nights on ABC with 9-1-1 (Grey's Anatomy season 20 and Station 19 season 7 premiere on March 14 after 9-1-1).

Station 19, the Grey's Anatomy spinoff, is in its final season but that doesn't mean that there could be a crossover of some kind between the LAFD and their Seattle counterparts. Most intriguing, though, is the possibility of a crossover with The Rookie, a police drama that's also set in Los Angeles.

Longtime 9-1-1 fans know that any potential crossovers are just icing on the cake because the first responder drama is known to deliver high-stakes stories, lots of action and plenty of heart-stopping stories. The move to ABC means that we've got a lot more to be excited about.

New episodes of 9-1-1 season 7 air Thursdays at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC, with new episodes available to stream on Hulu.