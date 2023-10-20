ENG vs SA live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup 2023 online

Within three days of each other, England and South Africa suffered two of the biggest shock defeats in Cricket World Cup history. Which side will get back to winning ways in Mumbai? To find out, you can live stream ENG vs SA at 9.30 am UK / 4.30 am ET / 1.30 am PT on Saturday, October 21.

Below are all the details for the ENG vs SA streaming services in the US, UK and for FREE in Australia on 9Now. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch ENG vs SA live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Sunday's loss to Afghanistan really did look like the death knell for a team in which more than half of the line-up featured in their famous World Cup final win four years ago. Chasing a par 285 total, they looked powerless against the admittedly superb spin of Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan. Only Harry Brook's 66 really made a dent in the chase. England now have some big decisions to make ahead of Saturday's game, with Ben Stokes likely to be fit and whether to keep faith with the struggling Sam Curran and Chris Woakes.

Following convincing wins over Sri Lanka and Australia, South Africa had propelled themselves to a place among the tournament favorites. And then they came up against the Netherlands. All the Proteas' hard work seemed to unravel in 10 extraordinary overs in which Scott Edwards, Roelof van der Merwe and Aryan Dutt put their bowlers to the sword. Clearly shook, their batters fell 38 runs short in reply.

Like England, the South Africans will need to dust themselves off and bring their A-game on Saturday. Whoever loses will feel like a semi-final spot suddenly looks a very long way away.

If you're not sure of your best options for getting an ENG vs SA live stream, we have all the details you need on this page, including how to watch the Cricket World Cup 2023 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch ENG vs SA live stream in Australia

While Fox has the rights to air the entire Cricket World Cup in 2023, free-to-air Channel 9 is broadcasting 18 matches from the tournament, including every Australia game, both semis and the final. All Channel 9 games are also free to watch on the 9Now streaming service — and, crucially, this England vs South Africa game is included in its free live streams. If you're an Aussie trying to access 9Now while outside Australia, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. As for the rest of the ICC World Cup, you can get Fox on both Kayo Sports (from $25 per month) or on Foxtel. You can find all of the Foxtel plans here.

How to watch ENG vs SA live stream in the US

If you're a cricket fan in the US, you probably know what we're about to say here: to watch the England vs South Africa game and the rest of the Cricket World Cup, you'll need to use Willow TV. Willow TV, and Willow Xtra, are two cable channels that are often considered the home of cricket in the US. If you don't have a cable plan that includes the channels, though, there's still a way to watch. That's because the live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. In the Desi TV offers page, you'll find the Willow TV-only deal for $10 per month only. No long contract. Cancel at any time. Your other option is ESPN Plus which is also showing all the games. It can be downloaded on to a variety of smartphones and streaming devices, costing $10.99 per month / $109.99 per year or from $14.99 a month if you get it through the Disney Plus bundle.

How to watch ENG vs SA live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show every game at the 2023 Cricket World Cup, so that includes ENG vs SA. The action starts at 9.30 am on Saturday morning on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky TV base packages start from £26 per month. You can then add Sky Cricket for an extra £14 or complete Sky Sports for £27.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, Now Sports Memberships are also available for £11.98 a day or £34.99 a month.

It's worth noting that Channel 5 and its My5 streaming service have free daily highlights. These generally aren't available until after midnight on the day of the game, but the ENG vs SA highlights are being broadcast at 7.25 pm UK.

How to watch ENG vs SA from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch England vs South Africa on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

What time does the match begin?

England vs South Africa starts at 2 pm local time. So that's 9.30 am UK / 4.30 am ET / 1.30 am PT / 7.30 pm AEDT on Saturday, October 21.

All you need to know about ENG vs SA

What are the England vs South Africa squads? England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

What is the England vs South Africa venue? ENG vs SA will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. One of India's most famous cricket venues, it hosted the last Cricket World Cup final in India back in 2011. The Wankhede's capacity is 32,000 and the highest ODI score at the ground was South Africa's massive 438/4 in 2015, which included centuries from Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers.