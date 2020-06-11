Watch Eye-Calvillo in UFC Fight Night livestream June 13 on ESPN and ESPN+

Source: UFC (Image credit: UFC)

UFC is back in Las Vegas this month with a schedule of exciting Fight Night cards every Saturday to come in June. This weekend, the women are once again taking center stage with a top flyweight contender taking on a former strawweight fighter who is stepping up in class. You can live stream this UFC Fight Night to watch Eye vs. Calvillo in UFC Fight Night , available on both ESPN and ESPN Plus (ESPN+).

When is UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo?

UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo is broadcasting from the UFC APEX Facility on Saturday, June 13. This Fight Night is available on both ESPN and ESPN+, with the Prelims starting at 6 p.m. Eastern time and the Main Card begins at 9 p.m. Eastern.

UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo — The Main Event Preview

Jessica "Evil" Eye (15-7) is the top ranked contender in the women's flyweight division, but she has some work to do if she wants another shot at the title. Eye has been consistently great recently, winning four of her last five fights. However, her one loss came in a title fight against Valentina Shevchenko, and the champ knocked Eye out with a leg kick. Eye bounced back in December 2019, scoring a unanimous decision win over Viviane Araújo at UFC 245. Since she already has wins over several of the other top contenders, including second ranked Katlyn Chooagian, a win this weekend could put Eye back in sight of a title rematch.

Cynthia Calvillo (8-1-1) is the tenth ranked contender in the women's strawweight division, and this big matchup will be her first flyweight fights in nearly four years. Calvillo was 4-1 as a strawweight in the UFC. Now she's moving back up into a weight class where she only has one official UFC fight. The most interesting challenge for Calvillo this weekend may not be her opponent, but instead be the scale. She has fought three of her last five fights at catchweight, and she missed weight herself in two of those bouts. The most recent catchweight fight for Calvillo was a majority draw with Marina Rodriguez, and Calvillo came in over five pounds over weight. Will she be a better fit at the larger flyweight class, and can she handle a top contender like Eye?

Where can I watch UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo?

You can watch UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo as part of ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the entire event, including the main event between Eye and Calvillo. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course. They also have the full 30 for 30 documentary series back catalog, along with classic sports. You can see a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too.

Cynthia Calvillo went the distance and took the decision against Courtney Casey in this free fight from Feb. 17, 2019.

You can also see UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo from ESPN on five of the largest live TV streaming services. Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials, while Sling TV's Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price. We have all the details on every major service, so you can compare and select your best option.

UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo Schedule and Fight Card

Here's the schedule for this UFC Fight Night airing on ESPN and ESPN+. (All time Eastern)

Prelims 6 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+

Main Card 9 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+

Post Show 11 p.m., ESPN+

The full fight card, as always subject to change, is as follows:

Main Card

Jessica Eye (15-7) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (8-1-1)

Karl Roberson (9-2) vs. Marvin Vettori (14-4-1)

Merab Dvalishvili (10-4) vs. Ray Borg (13-5)

Andre Fili (20-7) vs. Charles Jourdain (10-2)

Jordan Espinosa (14-7) vs. Mark De La Rosa (11-4)

Prelims

Mariya Agapova (8-1) vs. Hannah Cifers (10-5)

Charles Rosa (12-4) vs. Kevin Aguilar (17-3)

Julia Avila (7-1) vs. Gina Mazany (6-3)

Tyson Nam (18-11-1) vs. Zarrukh Adashev (3-1)

Jordan Griffin (18-7) vs. Darrick Minner (24-11)

Anthony Ivy (8-2) vs. Christian Aguilera (13-6)

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo

UFC FIght Night: Eye vs. Calvillo will be available to stream in the ESPN app. You'll use the same app for this event, whether you are watching using ESPN+ or a Live TV streaming login for the ESPN channel.

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of UFC pay per view events , including the next big pay per view of UFC 250 Nunes vs. Spencer on May 7. The service also has more UFC Fight Night events like this one, including some that are exclusive to the service. ESPN+ has tons of great sports content, including the full "30 for 30" library, and the ESPN app is where you go to watch ESPN+ games and events.

Learn how to watch ESPN+ on your TV

The ESPN app can be installed on the most popular devices, including iPhones and iPads and Android devices . You can also get the ESPN app on major streaming platforms and game consoles such as Roku, Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV. Or you can watch ESPN+ on your TV using your phone with support for either Chromecast or AirPlay .

How much will UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo cost?

If you choose to watch UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo on ESPN+, it will cost $5 a month, or $50 for a one year subscription. You are able to cancel at any time. ESPN+ used to offer a free trial , but they no longer do. The service gives users access to plenty of sports including tons of UFC fight cards. Sign up for ESPN+ today, and you can see this UFC Fight Night on June 13 with Eye vs. Calvillo .

If you choose to watch this night of fights on ESPN, you might be able to snag a free trial to one of the variety of Live TV streaming services that include ESPN. Hulu is one option with a one week free trial , and it includes a lot more to try during your free week.