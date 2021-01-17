Here's how to watch Finding Alice online anywhere in the world

Finding Alice is a big new ITV drama starring Line of Duty and The Durrells actress Keeley Hawes. Here’s how to watch Finding Alice online anywhere in the world.

Finding Alice boasts an all-star cast including Keeley, Joanna Lumley and Nigel Havers. Keeley plays Alice, whose life turns upside down when her husband Harry suddenly dies.

Keeley explains: “Alice has been reliant on Harry. He’s been the breadwinner, while she’s lived a lovely family existence, so his death is like a grenade going off. Alice must now find out who she is, but she’s left with a lot of questions about Harry and her life begins to unravel.”

Alice discovers there’s lots of things she didn’t know about her husband. Suddenly she has to deal with a host of secrets, debt and even criminality. It also explores the subject of grief.

Keeley says: “Grief is the one thing that touches everyone. I really hope people will find something within Alice’s reaction to her grief that they can relate to.”

It’s penned by Simon Nye, who worked with Keeley on The Durrells, so we can also expect some humour.

How to watch Finding Alice online in the UK for free

Finding Alice starts on ITV on Sunday January 17th at 9pm. Following the broadcast of the first episode all six episodes will be available immediately on ITV Hub.

How to watch Finding Alice online from abroad

There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you're away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

This is the number one rated VPN in the world right now and as well as trying it out for free for a month, you can sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

How to Finding Alice in America

Finding Alice is not currently being shown in the US.