How to watch India vs New Zealand: live stream 3rd Test 2024 online or on TV and for free

India are looking for revenge over New Zealand after the tourists humbled the home side for a second time. The India vs New Zealand live stream of the 3rd Test starts on Friday, November 1 and the cricket is scheduled to run until Tuesday, November 5 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

You can watch India vs New Zealand for FREE in India. Traveling outside India while it's on? Watch IND vs NZ free live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

The tourists humbled the home side for a second time last week after Mitchell Santner bowled New Zealand to a historic win in Pune. New Zealand won the second Test by 113 runs and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

Rohit Sharma said: "I didn't expect ball to seam around in Bengaluru. Same here, you can't know how much it will spin. We had three spinners because we wanted to keep balance. If there is variable bounce, we need the seamers to come in. But the spinners were doing the job."

Will India cave for a third time in Mumbai? Below is all the information you need to get an India vs New Zealand 3rd Test live stream and watch cricket online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch India vs New Zealand for free

Cricket fans in India can watch the Test series against New Zealand for free thanks to JioCinema, as this free website and app will be showing live streams of all three games.

Daily start times for the 3rd Test start are at 4 am UK time / 11 pm ET (Thurs) / 9.30 am IST / 3 pm AEDT.

If you want to watch the cricket on your TV in India, you'll need access to Sports18.

How to watch India vs New Zealand live stream in the US

To watch India vs New Zealand stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV. It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find the Willow TV deals from only $10 per month only or $99 for a whole year of live cricket. And you can cancel at any time you wish.

How to watch India vs New Zealand in the UK

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test coverage in the UK is carried through TNT Sports, which is available via TV plans from Sky, BT, EE and Virgin.

Alternatively, you can access TNT Sports online by signing up to Discovery Plus Premium. The rolling monthly membership can be cancelled any time and costs £30.99 per month.

How to watch India vs New Zealand in Australia

You can watch India vs New Zealand in Australia across Fox Cricket 501 and Fox Sports 505 with play scheduled to start each afternoon at 3 pm AEDT.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will show this and the other games of the series, with monthly rolling plans starting from $25.

How to watch India vs New Zealand in New Zealand

Sky Sport subscribers will be able to watch every minute of this Black Caps match and the entire Test series, meaning you can also stream India vs New Zealand online via Sky Go.

Alternatively, you can sign up to Sky Sport Now for a more flexible contract, costing $29.99 per week, $49.99 per month or $499.99 for a whole year.

When does the India vs New Zealand match begin?

The 3rd five-day Test match between India vs New Zealand starts on Friday, Nov 1, with the fifth and final day scheduled for Tuesday, Nov 5.

Each day of play starts at 9.30am IST local time, which is 4 am UK / 12 am ET / 9 pm PT (previous day) / 3 pm AEDT / 5 pm NZT.

1st Test: October 16-20 — New Zealand won by 8 wickets

October 16-20 — New Zealand won by 8 wickets 2nd Test: October 24-28 — New Zealand won by 113 runs

October 24-28 — New Zealand won by 113 runs 3rd Test: November 1-5 — Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

All you need to know about India vs New Zealand

What are the India vs New Zealand Test squads? India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, William O'Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young

What is the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test venue? The third India vs New Zealand Test is taking place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.