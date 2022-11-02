Watch NFL RedZone free for week 9 with one of these streaming services

If more than one NFL week 9 game catches your attention, then you'll be pleased to know that NFL RedZone is going to be temporarily free for users of certain live TV streaming services.

On November 6, people subscribed to FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV can view all the NFL games airing on RedZone, as well as the non-stop commentary that accompanies them from host Scott Hanson.

You can find the RedZone website here (opens in new tab)

For anyone perhaps not familiar with NFL RedZone, it is a specialty channel that provides live look ins to each game going on throughout the day, showing scoring and other critical plays. This is not just your local NFL on Fox of NFL on CBS game, this is all games playing across the country on Sundays (save for Sunday Night Football)

Access to NFL RedZone costs around $10-$11 depending on the service you access it from, but for this Sunday, November 6, it's free. This free trial rolls around every so often to give fans a sample of the channel. Week 3 was also free.

Sunday is set to be a busy day for football fans with 10 different games playing and available on NFL RedZone:

Colts vs Patriots, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Packers vs Lions, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Chargers vs Falcons, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Bills vs Jets, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Vikings vs Commanders, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Panthers vs Bengals, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Raiders vs Jaguars, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Dolphins vs Bears, 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Seahawks vs Cardinals, 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT

Rams vs Buccaneers, 4:25 pm ET/1:25 pm PT

That's loads of games, and all but the last two kick off at exactly the same time. However, thanks to NFL RedZone's octobox feature, you can watch eight games at once.

If you don't subscribe to any of these live TV subscription services (or a traditional pay-TV service that carries NFL RedZone), then you won't be able to access RedZone at all, as the service is only available as a channel through them (and as a mobile app, but if you buy your subscription there, you can only view on your phone).

However live TV streaming services are proving very popular, as an affordable way to cut cables, so maybe it's worth subscribing. If you're based in the US, where RedZone is available, you can see prices for all of them we've mentioned below. If you don't live in the US, you can find the NFL Game Pass website here (opens in new tab), and that'll be your best way to watch games, though there's no free one-day trial like there is for RedZone.