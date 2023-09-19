What did 90 Day: The Last Resort's Molly do that has fans crying foul?

If you're keeping up with 90 Day: The Last Resort season 1, then you've seen your fair share of jaw-dropping moments. From Kalani and Asuelu's confession of infidelity to Ed's treatment of Liz to Angela just being Angela, this inaugural season of the show has certainly not been boring. However, one of the underlying stories that has been bubbling to the surface has to do with Molly and Kelly.

When fans first met Molly, the Georgia peach was on 90 Day Fiancé season 5 in a whirlwind romance with Luis Mendez from the Dominican Republic. The two wound up getting married and he moved in with her and her two children. Unfortunately, things between the newlyweds quickly soured and the couple split after six months of marriage. While she may have lost her husband, she acquired a 90 Day fan base that rooted for her to move on and couldn't get enough of her vibrant onscreen personality.

That personality helped her be a staple on the Pillow Talk series with her best friend Cynthia. The two would recap various 90 Day franchises with hilarious commentary all from the comforts of Molly's couch, with some kind of snack in tow.

Then as Molly found herself ready to love again, she jumped back into the dating world, which was documented on 90 Day: The Single Life season 1. That's when she met the former cop from New York, Kelly. The two fell in love, he moved to Georgia and was even featured with her in a few Pillow Talk episodes. The pair truly appeared as if they were the "perfect match."

Fast forward to The Last Resort, and Molly and Kelly's relationship looks to be the one in the most trouble. From the moment they arrived at the resort, the dynamic between them has been nothing short of icy. They didn't even arrive at the resort together. They've had several arguments and their rare public displays of affection are as uncomfortable for viewers to watch as they are for Molly and Kelly to attempt.

Although many 90 Day fans would normally not be bothered by a person falling out of love (to be clear, that's what seems to be happening), they are crying foul when it comes to Molly because of the way she is treating Kelly at this retreat.

Molly continues to paint this picture that Kelly moved to Georgia and has done nothing but sit on the sofa and watch reality TV. That he's not taken the initiative to find sturdy employment, won't help her out with her own business and doesn't respect her as a businesswoman and mother. Additionally, she's largely cold toward him during the group activities and on occasion, she stares at him as if she's repulsed.

It looks like Kelly is the only one trying to save the relationship. He puts his best foot forward in each session with the relationship counselors and specialists. Plus, he doesn't really say that many, if any, disparaging remarks about Molly.

Meanwhile, it often feels as if Molly discredits the sacrifices Kelly made to be with her in the first place. He literally picked up his whole life to move from New York City to Woodstock, Ga. Talk about a culture shock. There's also the fact he was willing to forgo having kids with Molly just because she didn't want any more children. Kelly made some bold moves in the name of love, that seem to go unappreciated.

So why is Molly here with Kelly when she clearly doesn't want him?

While I'm not exactly sure what's next for this couple, I'm not a fan of the narrative Molly is creating around her own persona. I hope she soon turns things around. Many 90 Day fans feel the same way.

90 Day: The Last Resort's Molly is alienating fans

Again, viewers of the show are definitely not applauding Molly in this latest 90 Day spinoff. Check out just a few tweets we found.

I hope Kelly and Molly break up for good for Kelly’s sake. He seems crushed and she kept pouncing. If you hate this man so much, leave him! #90dayfiancethelastresortSeptember 12, 2023 See more

Molly: is mean, abrasive and tells Kelly she’s not in love with himKelly: walks awayMolly: but why did he just dip? I’m all by myself now #90DayFiance#TheLastResort pic.twitter.com/ppCvAwwNU7September 19, 2023 See more

#90daythelastresort #90dayfiance Molly is treating Kelly the way Luis treated her, hurt people hurt people 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/uSRcHHDUsmSeptember 12, 2023 See more

Molly is treating Kelly like he’s Luis and it’s sad to see because you can tell he still loves her… #90DayFiance #TheLastResort #90DayTheLastResort pic.twitter.com/7GuM8KeXKzSeptember 19, 2023 See more

No offense but Molly and kalani are checked out of their relationships and need to end them #90DayFianceSeptember 19, 2023 See more

I’m sorry but I actually feel bad for Kelly. Molly’s been so cold the entire time & continues to humiliate him on every episode.. I use to be a fan of her’s , but after seeing the way she’s been — I don’t understand why she even came on the show? #thelastresort #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/fDxZHkZwaNSeptember 19, 2023 See more

Molly tells Kelly they don't love each other then acts hurt he doesn't stay to beg her to figure it out together. She straight turned her back to him in that vulnerable moment and wanted to act like nothing was happening???#90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheLastResort #TheLastResortSeptember 19, 2023 See more

I need it to come out what happened with Molly & Kelly because the math ain’t mathing #90DayFiance #thelastresortSeptember 19, 2023 See more

90 Day: The Last Resort continues to air new episodes on Mondays. They become available to stream on Max.