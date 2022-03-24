What on TV For Thursday, March 24

Top picks tonight

March Madness

After a first week full of upsets, the NCAA men's basketball tournament (better known as March Madness) picks back up with the Sweet Sixteen. Four games will take place tonight with spots in the Elite Eight on the line.

Watch No. 1 Gonzaga vs No. 4 Arkansas at 7:09 pm ET on CBS.

Watch No. 2 Villanova vs No. 11 Michigan at 7:29 pm ET on TBS.

Watch No. 2 Duke vs No. 3 Texas Tech at 9:39 pm ET on CBS.

Watch No. 1 Arizona vs No. 5 Houston at 9:59 pm ET on TBS.

Grey's Anatomy

Tonight on a new Grey's Anatomy, while Richard ponders his surgical abilities, Jo is charmed by her patient's brother. Elsewhere, Megan makes sure Teddy and Owen talk out their differences.

Watch Grey's Anatomy at 9 pm ET on ABC.

Station 19

On a new Station 19, through a series of flashbacks, Sullivan and Natasha's past is revealed. Meanwhile, Ben and Bailey have a discussion with Pru's grandparents.

Watch Station 19 at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes

If basketball isn't your thing, tonight the Dallas Stars are taking on the Carolina Hurricanes in some hockey.

Watch Stars vs Hurricanes at 7 pm ET/PT on ESPN.

MasterChef Junior

Tonight on a new MasterChef Junior, the remaining chefs must collaborate in their groups to create the most show-stopping pizzas in 20 minutes.

Watch MasterChef Junior at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

Call Me Kat

On a new Call Me Kat, Sheila asks Oscar and Kat to come with her on a double date with a local restaurant owner; Max and Randi make an adjustment with their new room.

Watch Call Me Kat at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox.