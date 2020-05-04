And so begins another week of (mostly) staying at home. It is what it is, of course. But the good news is that Netflix in May is a pretty busy month, and it all starts this week.

First up is the one and only Jerry Seinfeld, who's back on Tuesday with a new stand-up special. We'd tell you what it's about, but it's Seinfeld — you already know what it's about.

Then on Wednesday, it's the long-awaited documentary Becoming , from former First Lady Michelle Obama as it goes behind the scenes on her 34-city book tour. And Becoming gets you closer than ever before.

Also on Wednesday it's a completely different sort of badass group of women, with Season 4 of the Canadian import Workin' Moms . They're still so wrong, but also not that wrong.

And on Friday, tucked amid a sea of Netflix originals, comes Season 2 of the excellent Dead to Me with Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden.

So, yeah. It's a busy week. Keep on reading for the full Netflix schedule May 3-9.

Coming to Netflix on May 4, 2020

Arctic Dogs

Coming to Netflix on May 5, 2020

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix Comedy Special): Jerry Seinfeld's new hour-long special, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill, reinforces his reputation as the precision-craftsman of standup comedy. Premiering on May 5, 2020, only on Netflix, the special features a spectacular arrival to the Beacon Theatre in New York City, and showcases Seinfeld's sharp angles on everyday life, uncovering comedy in the commonplace.

Coming to Netflix on May 6, 2020

Big changes are in the air as the moms stand up for their children, their partners, their businesses — and more importantly, themselves. Becoming (Netflix Documentary): An intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House. The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories.

Coming to Netflix on May 7, 2020

Scissor Seven: Season 2 (Netflix Anime): Hairdresser by day, freelance hit man by night. The series about an underpaid, scissor-wielding assassin who's not quite cut out for the job returns for Season 2.

Coming to Netflix on May 8, 2020

A pregnant mother with terminal cancer leaves behind 18 sentimental gifts for her unborn daughter to receive every birthday until she reaches womanhood. Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Netflix Family): This fun, silly series teaches preschoolers about the mechanical world and how things work. Based on Chris Monroe's picture book series.

Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, Jen and Judy struggle to hide a dark secret. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez hot on their heels, the stakes have never been higher. The Eddy (Netflix Original): Set in the vibrant multicultural neighborhoods of modern-day Paris, The Eddy tells the story of the owner of a struggling club, its house band and the dangers they face from the chaotic city that surrounds them.

After discovering the truth behind the Hollow, friends Adam, Mira and Kai must face their fears and tackle even bigger challenges together. House at the End of the Street

The experts continue on their international restaurant rescue mission. With a little encouragement and a lot of overhaul, miracles can happen. Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 (Netflix Original): Life motors on as Mike and the gang restore a slew of classics, including some good ole Detroit muscle. Also, Avery takes on a new role at the shop.

Life motors on as Mike and the gang restore a slew of classics, including some good ole Detroit muscle. Also, Avery takes on a new role at the shop. Valeria (Netflix Original): A writer in a creative and marital crisis finds refuge and support in her three best friends. Based on the novels by Elisabet Benavent.

Coming to Netflix on May 9, 2020