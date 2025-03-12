What's going on with Bill in The Bold and the Beautiful, and what's up with all the blue shirts?

What the heck is happening with Bill Spencer on The Bold and the Beautiful, and doesn’t the billionaire own more than one blue shirt?

You know, I admit that I was rooting for Bill (Don Diamont) to be Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father, but that was way back before she killed two men and almost killed Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). It would have been neat to see him interacting with a daughter and being a Girl Dad .

As a relatively new B&B fan, I haven’t seen Dollar Bill’s big moments and salacious scandals. I came into the show when he was getting heat for Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) being released from prison, and until recently he’s been in the background until Poppy (Romy Park) and Luna came along.

Knowing that Diamont is a father to seven boys in real life and three on the show, it was fascinating to watch Dollar Bill try to adapt to having a daughter. Even his sons Liam (Scott Clifton) and Will (Crew Morrow) were intrigued by the changes they saw in their old man.

Lately, though, Bill is a different man. I’m not surprised in the slightest that he found a way to get Luna out of prison. While it makes no sense on any practical level, there’s no question he feels a bond with her; it’s more avuncular than paternal these days, but it’s there nonetheless. Of course, Luna is a master manipulator (now we know she gets it from her paternal grandmother) and she knew that if Bill saw her all battered and bruised from being attacked in prison he would react.

Bill claims he got her out of jail to help give her a place to be safe and atone for her crimes, but there’s clearly more to it. For him, it’s like he’s trying to heal a wound deep inside of himself and he’s using her to do it.

The problem, of course, is that the once mighty billionaire is now coming across as a completely different person, and at some point, it’s going to cause problems for him.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the March 11 episode, he tried telling Taylor (Rebecca Budig) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that he feels a connection to Luna and her traumatic childhood, which is probably more than he’s ever shared openly than ever before.

Bill is opening himself up to a world of problems. As soon as word gets out that he pulled strings to free a double murderer from prison, it could tank his company and permanently damage his reputation. Steffy could come after him for putting her safety at risk, and we won’t even get into what will happen once Sheila gets involved.

All of these changes in Bill seem to be coming while he has appeared in the same blue shirt for what seems to be weeks. Yes, the man looks good in blue, but it feels like every time he shows up lately he’s in the same blue shirt and we have to wonder if it’s hinting at something going on. Is it just a coincidence, or is wearing the same shirt a warning sign about Bill’s current mental state?

All we know for sure is that things are about to get crazy on The Bold and the Beautiful now that the secret about Luna’s whereabouts is out and we’re ready to sit back and enjoy the ride.