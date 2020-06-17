What's new on Hulu in July 2020

Source: Hulu Andy Samberg is Nyles in "Palm Springs," which premieres on Hulu on July 10. (Image credit: Hulu)

We're in the thick of summer now, folks. And what better place to spend it than Palm Springs, Calif. On the other hand, perhaps Palm Springs isn't the best place to spend the rest of eternity, which is where Andy Samberg has found himself in the Hulu original of the same name. It's a new spin on the Groundhog Day sort of timeloop, and it's sure to be a riot.

Elsewhere on Hulu in July we'll see a new edition of Into the Dark , the heist film The Whistlers , and so much more.

Read on for the full list of what's coming to Hulu in June 2020.

Hulu Originals available in July 2020

The Whistlers (2020): Not everything is as it seems for Cristi, a police inspector in Bucharest who plays both sides of the law. Embarking with the beautiful Gilda on a high-stakes heist, both will have to navigate the twists and turns of corruption, treachery and deception. A trip to the Canary Islands to learn a secret whistling language might just be what they need to pull it off. July 2

Not everything is as it seems for Cristi, a police inspector in Bucharest who plays both sides of the law. Embarking with the beautiful Gilda on a high-stakes heist, both will have to navigate the twists and turns of corruption, treachery and deception. A trip to the Canary Islands to learn a secret whistling language might just be what they need to pull it off. Palm Springs: Hulu Original Film Premiere: When carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.When carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other. July 10

When carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.When carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other. The Weekend (2019): When a down on her luck comedian's (Sasheer Zamata, Saturday Night Live) vacation plans are interrupted by her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend showing up, old feelings resurface and shenanigans ensue. June 15

When a down on her luck comedian's (Sasheer Zamata, Saturday Night Live) vacation plans are interrupted by her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend showing up, old feelings resurface and shenanigans ensue. Into the Dark: The Current Occupant: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original): Trapped in a mysterious psychiatric ward, a man with no memory comes to believe that he's the President of the United States and the subject of a diabolical political conspiracy. As the asylum's soul-crushing forces bear down on him, he fights to preserve his sanity and escape so that he can return to power. July 17

Trapped in a mysterious psychiatric ward, a man with no memory comes to believe that he's the President of the United States and the subject of a diabolical political conspiracy. As the asylum's soul-crushing forces bear down on him, he fights to preserve his sanity and escape so that he can return to power. The Assistant (2019): The Assistant follows one day in the life of Jane (Julia Garner, Ozark), a recent college graduate and aspiring film producer, who has recently landed her dream job as a junior assistant to a powerful entertainment mogul. Her day is much like any other assistant's – making coffee, changing the paper in the copy machine, ordering lunch, arranging travel, taking phone messages, onboarding a new hire. But as Jane follows her daily routine, she, and we, grow increasingly aware of the abuse that insidiously colors every aspect of her work day, an accumulation of degradations against which Jane decides to take a stand, only to discover the true depth of the system into which she has entered.

Hulu Live & on-demand



All the TV you could ever want



Hulu has made a name for itself with a huge back catalog and stellar originals like The Handmaid's Tale. And now it's got a large stable of live channels — and it's fully integrated in the world of Disney and Disney+.



Get First Month Free Hulu $5.99 /mth Hulu (No Ads) $11.99 /mth Visit Site at Hulu

Coming to Hulu on July 1

1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

BBQ Rig Race: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)

Biography: Chris Farley - Anything for a Laugh (A&E)

Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction: Special (Food Network)

Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Burgers, Brew & 'Que: Complete Seasons 1-3, 5 (Food Network)

Deadly Women: Complete Season 13 (ID)

Eat, Sleep, BBQ: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Family By the Ton: Complete Season 2 (TLC)

Ghost Hunters: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Homicide Hunter: Complete Season 9 (ID)

House Hunters: Complete Season 154 – 159 (HGTV)

Intervention: Complete Season 20 (A&E)

Jamie and Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)

Kids BBQ Championship: Complete Season 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 1-3 (FYI)

Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Seven Year Switch: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (FYI)

Sex Sent Me to the ER: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

Shark Week 2018 (Discovery)

Shark Week 2019 (Discovery)

The American Farm: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)

The Day I Picked My Parents: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The Grill Dads: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

The Strongest Man In History Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)

The Toe Bro: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)

Twisted Sisters: Complete Season 2 (ID)

UFOs: Secret Alien Technology (HISTORY)

UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed (HISTORY)

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Unexpected: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

Unpolished: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

12 and Holding (2006)

2001 Maniacs (2005)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Complete History of My Sexual Failures (2009)

A Kid Like Jake (2018)

A Mighty Wind (2003)

A Storks Journey (2017)

An Eye for a Eye (1966)

The Axe Murders of Villisca (2017)

The Bellboy (1960)

Beloved (2012)

Best In Show (2000)

Between Us (2017)

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)

Birdwatchers (2010)

Boogie Woogie (2010)

The Bounty (1984)

Brokedown Palace (1998)

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Cadaver (2009)

California Dreamin' (2009)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Catcher Was A Spy (2018)

The Catechism Cataclysm (2011)

Change of Plans (2010)

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)

Cinderfella (1960)

Citizen Soldier (2016)

The Client (1994)

Cold War (2012)

The Color Purple (1985)

Cortex (2008)

The Cured (2018)

Danger Close (2019)

Dark Touch (2013)

Day Night Day Night (2007)

The Devil's Candy (2017)

The Devil's Rejects (2005)

Dheepan (2016)

Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard) (2007)

Downhill Racer (1969)

The Edukators (2005)

Eloise's Lover (2009)

Exorcismus (2011)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2005)

Father of My Children (2010)

Filth & Wisdom (2008)

Flashback (1990)

The Flat (2012)

Footloose (1984)

For Your Consideration (2006)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

The Forgiveness of Blood (2012)

Freddy Vs Jason (2003)

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Furlough (2018)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Grizzly Man (2005)

Hateship, Loveship (2014)

Hornet's Nest (2014)

Hot Rod (2007)

House of 1000 Corpses (2003)

The House That Jack Built (2018)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2014)

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack (1999)

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2002)

The Last Mistress (2008)

Len and Company (2016)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Love Songs (2008)

The Man from London (2009)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

March of the Penguins (2005)

Mary Shelley (2018)

Match (2015)

Moonstruck (1987)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

The Necessities of Life (2009)

Nick Nolte: No Exit (2009)

Nights and Weekends (2009)

The Ninth Gate (2000)

Norma Rae (1979)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Polisse (2012)

Poseidon (2006)

Post Grad (2007)

PSYCHO GRANNY (2019)

Rabbit Hole (2011)

Rebel in the Rye (2017)

Right at Your Door (2007)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Room of Death (2008)

Search for General Tso Chicken (2015)

The Shock Doctrine (2010)

The Shrine (2011)

Sliver (1993)

Speed 2: Cruise Control (1996)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spiderhole (2011)

Spring Forward (2000)

Starting Out in the Evening (2007)

Sugar Hill (1994)

Sunset Strip (1999)

Tales From the Golden Age (2011)

Tank 432 (2016)

The Tenant (1976)

Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man (2011)

Things to Come (2016)

This Christmas (2007)

Three Blind Mice (2009)

Three Musketeers (2011)

Trapped Model (2019)

The Trip (2011)

The Trip to Italy (2014)

The Trip to Spain (2017)

Trishna (2012)

Trivial (2007)

The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996)

Waiting for Guffman (1997)

Waiting Room (2008)

We Are What We Are (2011)

We Have Pope (2012)

The Weather Man (2005)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

West Side Story (1961)

When A Man Comes Home (2010)

Coming to Hulu on July 2

The Whistlers (2020)

Coming to Hulu on July 3

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

To The Stars (2019)

Coming to Hulu on July 5

Outcry: Complete Season 1 (Showtime)

Coming to Hulu on July 8

BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Coming to Hulu on July 9

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Coming to Hulu on July 10

Palm Springs (2020) (Hulu Original)

Cake: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

CMA: Best of Fest: Special (ABC)

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Coming to Hulu on July 11

China: The Panda Adventure (2001)

Horses (2002)

The Secret of Life on Earth (1993)

Coming to Hulu on July 13

My Scientology Movie (2015)

The Rest Of Us (2019)

Coming to Hulu on July 15

Diary of a Prosecutor: Complete Season 1 (Viki)

Plunderer: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Promised Neverland: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)

Search: WWW: Complete Season 1 (Viki)

The Weekend (2019)

Coming to Hulu on July 17

Into the Dark: The Current Occupant: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Coming to Hulu on July 19

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)

Coming to Hulu on July 20

The Assistant (2019)

Coming to Hulu on July 21

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Season 1, Episodes 1-9 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

The Last Full Measure (2019)

Coming to Hulu on July 22

Bolt (2008)

Coming to Hulu on July 26

2099: The Soldier Protocol (2019)

Coming to Hulu on July 27

Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Good Deeds (2012)

Coming to Hulu on July 28

Maxxx: Complete Season 1 (All3Media)

Coming to Hulu on July 29

Infinite Dendrogram: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Ladhood: Complete Season 1 (BBC)

Coming to Hulu on July 30

In My Skin: Complete Season 1 (BBC)

Bull (2019)

The Flood (2019)

Coming to Hulu on July 31

Brassic: Complete Season 1 (ITV)

A Certain Scientific Railgun T: Season 3, Episodes 1-11 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

What's leaving Hulu on July 31