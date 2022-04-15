What's on TV for Friday, April 15

Top picks tonight

NBA playoffs

The final two play-in games to determine the full field of 16 teams in the NBA playoffs take place tonight on ESPN.

First, the Atlanta Hawks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the final spot in the Eastern Conference at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

Then, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Clippers take the court to try and advance to the Western Conference first round at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT.

Come Dance With Me

Tonight on the premiere of Come Dance With Me, the journey begins as 12 dance teams, each comprised of a kid dancer and untrained parent, enter the competition of a lifetime.

Watch Come Dane With Me at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Shark Tank

Tonight on a new episode of Shark Tank, the Sharks hear pitches from an entrepreneur from Fort Lee, N.J., on his "purrfect" product designed to keep your feline stimulated and entertained; a husband and wife from Renton, Wash., turn their toddler's potty-training struggle into a product; someone from Derby, Conn., shows a tool for an age-old hair-cutting issue; and a couple from Columbus, Ohio, look to inspire children with their inclusive product line while providing aid to minor injuries.

Watch Shark Tank at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

The Blacklist

Tonight on a new episode of The Blacklist, Red chases a lead that could shed light on both Liz's death and Cooper's blackmailing. The Task Force experiences a major shakeup when one of their own is taken into custody.

Watch The Blacklist at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Charmed

Tonight on a new episode of Charmed, when a mysterious package arrives on the doorstep of Vera Manor, Mel and Kaela must turn to Dev to try and stop the Tallyman's deadliest attack yet.

Watch Charmed at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.

Dynasty

On a new Dynasty tonight, as Fallon gears up for the Peachtree Stakes horse race, she comes up with a plan that she thinks will help her win.

Watch Dynasty at 9 pm ET/PT on The CW.