What's on TV for Friday, Feb. 11

Inventing Anna arrives on Netflix today! The 2022 Olympics continue in Beijing, and season 2 of Love Is Blind arrives on Netflix.

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

Top Picks Tonight

Inventing Anna , the true-crime series created by Shonda Rhimes, is now streaming on Netflix

Love Is Blind returns for season 2

The 2022 Winter Olympics continue from Beijing

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide

Inventing Anna

Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A reporter digs into how Anna Delvey convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress. Based on a true story.

Watch Inventing Anna anytime on Netflix.

Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind season 2 debuts today. A new journey begins for singles seeking transformative love — sight unseen. Who will find romance and who will come face to face with heartbreak? New episodes debut weekly.

Watch Love Is Blind anytime on Netflix.

2022 Olympics

NBC's primetime Winter Olympics coverage is set to feature the final runs of men's skeleton; live finals of the new mixed team snowboard cross event; training for the women's downhill event in Alpine skiing (live).

Watch the Winter Olympics across NBCU's platforms throughout the day, with NBC's primetime coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight. Celebrities live together in a house; and each week one or more of them will be voted out.

Watch Celebrity Big Brother at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Dollface

Dollface season 2arrives on Hulu today. Season 2 follows Jules (Kat Dennings) and her best friends – post-pandemic, post-heartbreak, heading toward turning 30. Having successfully reunited with her friends (Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky), Jules must now balance keeping their group together as the women navigate work, love and a deeper relationship with each of themselves.

Watch Dollface anytime on Hulu.