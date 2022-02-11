What's on TV for Friday, Feb. 11
By Emily Price published
'Inventing Anna' and 'Love Is Blind' season 2 debut on Netflix, plus more Winter Olympics action.
Inventing Anna arrives on Netflix today! The 2022 Olympics continue in Beijing, and season 2 of Love Is Blind arrives on Netflix.
See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.
Top Picks Tonight
- Inventing Anna, the true-crime series created by Shonda Rhimes, is now streaming on Netflix
- Love Is Blind returns for season 2
- The 2022 Winter Olympics continue from Beijing
- See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide
Inventing Anna
Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A reporter digs into how Anna Delvey convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress. Based on a true story.
Watch Inventing Anna anytime on Netflix.
Love Is Blind
Love Is Blind season 2 debuts today. A new journey begins for singles seeking transformative love — sight unseen. Who will find romance and who will come face to face with heartbreak? New episodes debut weekly.
Watch Love Is Blind anytime on Netflix.
2022 Olympics
NBC's primetime Winter Olympics coverage is set to feature the final runs of men's skeleton; live finals of the new mixed team snowboard cross event; training for the women's downhill event in Alpine skiing (live).
Watch the Winter Olympics across NBCU's platforms throughout the day, with NBC's primetime coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Celebrity Big Brother
Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight. Celebrities live together in a house; and each week one or more of them will be voted out.
Watch Celebrity Big Brother at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
Dollface
Dollface season 2arrives on Hulu today. Season 2 follows Jules (Kat Dennings) and her best friends – post-pandemic, post-heartbreak, heading toward turning 30. Having successfully reunited with her friends (Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky), Jules must now balance keeping their group together as the women navigate work, love and a deeper relationship with each of themselves.
Watch Dollface anytime on Hulu.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.