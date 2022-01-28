What's on TV for Friday, Jan. 28

Top Picks Tonight

Some PGA Tour golf in primetime with the Farmers Insurance Open

A behind-the-scenes depiction of the life and career of Janet Jackson

Kevin James stars as NFL head coach Sean Payton in the Netflix movie Home Team

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide

PGA Tour

CBS will broadcast third round action of the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open from Torrey Pines in San Diego.

Watch the Farmers Insurances Open starting at 5 p.m. ET on CBS.

Janet Jackson.

The first episode of a four part TV docuseries, Janet Jackson. follows the famous singer as she and her family are going through the loss of her father Joe Jackson, while also looking back at the Jackson dynasty that he helped build.

Watch the first episode of Janet Jackson. on A&E and Lifetime at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Home Team

Two years after a Super Bowl win when NFL head coach Sean Payton is suspended, he goes back to his hometown and finds himself reconnecting with his 12-year-old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team.

Watch Home Team anytime on Netflix.

Blue Bloods

Tonight on a new Blue Bloods, Frank contends with a potentially dirty cop within his ranks when Danny and Baez's investigation into a brutal assault on an NYPD detective reveals the officer may be corrupt.

Watch Blue Bloods at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Nancy Drew

Tonight on a new Nancy Drew, the fate of Horseshoe Bay rests in the hands of the Drew Crew, who must find a way to defeat their most powerful nemesis yet.

Watch Nancy Drew at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness is an unabashedly smart and quirky exploration into topics and questions that make Jonathan curious. From skyscrapers to bugs, or from gender identity to snacks, each episode follows Jonathan as he meets with experts in various fields to uncover complexities in a wide range of subjects.

Watch Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness anytime on Netflix.