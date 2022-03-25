What's on TV For Friday, March 25

Top picks tonight

Bridgerton season 2

It's time to head back into the world of Bridgerton, as season 2 of the hit Netflix show is here. The second season follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate and her younger sister Edwina Sharma arrive from India.

All episodes of Bridgerton season 2 are now available to watch on Netflix.

March Madness

March Madness continues, with both men's and women's Sweet Sixteen games on the schedule. Here are all the games and how you can watch them:

Men's basketball tournament:

Women's basketball tournament:

Pachinko

Apple TV Plus has rolled out its new epic drama series Pachinko. Based on the New York Times bestseller, this sweeping saga chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive.

Watch the first three episodes of Pachinko right now on Apple TV Plus.

The Blacklist

Tonight on a new episode of The Blacklist, the Task Force is led to an unusual suspect when the wealthy clients of an apparent escort service start turning up dead. Red and a friend attempt to recover an item.

Watch The Blacklist at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Dynasty

Tonight on a new episode of Dynasty, Fallon and Liam go to work on their new plan. As Sam works on his own work/life balance, a guest at La Mirage gives him something to think about.

Watch Dynasty at 9 pm ET/PT on The CW.