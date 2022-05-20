What's on TV for Friday, May 20
By Emily Price published
Here's our picks for the best of TV tonight.
Top picks tonight
The Blacklist
Tonight on a new episode of The Blacklist, Red and the Task Force spring into action after learning who betrayed them.
Watch The Blacklist at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.
Dynasty
On a new Dynasty, Blake and Cristal find themselves in a new kind of awkward situation with Sonya. A distracted Fallon has an adventurous breakfast with Alexis.
Watch Dynasty at 9 pm ET/PT on The CW.
NBA playoffs
Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals are tonight, as Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Watch Mavericks vs Warriors at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on TNT.
NHL playoffs
There are two Stanley Cup Playoffs second round games tonight for fans to enjoy. Here is the schedule:
New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on ESPN
Edmonton Oilers vs Calgary Flames, 10:30 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN
Shark Tank
Kevin Hart, actor, investor and entrepreneur, brings his unique perspective and desire to inspire the country's sharpest entrepreneurs in an all-new episode of Shark Tank tonight.
Watch Shark Tank at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.
Charmed
Tonight on a new Charmed, as Mel, Maggie and Kaela navigate their love lives, The Unseen bring a battle to The Charmed Ones. Meanwhile, Roxie seeks Harry's assistance, but his mission uncovers something — and someone — unexpected.
Watch Charmed at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.
Emily is a freelance writer based in San Francisco. She's exceptionally passionate about what she does and her tech background coupled with my work as a television news producer helps her bring to the table a unique set of skills that you won’t find anywhere else. You can keep up with what she's watching now on Twitter @emily
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.