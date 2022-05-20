What's on TV for Friday, May 20

Top picks tonight

The Blacklist

Tonight on a new episode of The Blacklist, Red and the Task Force spring into action after learning who betrayed them.

Watch The Blacklist at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Dynasty

On a new Dynasty, Blake and Cristal find themselves in a new kind of awkward situation with Sonya. A distracted Fallon has an adventurous breakfast with Alexis.

Watch Dynasty at 9 pm ET/PT on The CW.

NBA playoffs

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals are tonight, as Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Watch Mavericks vs Warriors at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on TNT.

NHL playoffs

There are two Stanley Cup Playoffs second round games tonight for fans to enjoy. Here is the schedule:

New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on ESPN

Edmonton Oilers vs Calgary Flames, 10:30 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN

Shark Tank

Kevin Hart, actor, investor and entrepreneur, brings his unique perspective and desire to inspire the country's sharpest entrepreneurs in an all-new episode of Shark Tank tonight.

Watch Shark Tank at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Charmed

Tonight on a new Charmed, as Mel, Maggie and Kaela navigate their love lives, The Unseen bring a battle to The Charmed Ones. Meanwhile, Roxie seeks Harry's assistance, but his mission uncovers something — and someone — unexpected.

Watch Charmed at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.