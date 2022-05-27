What's on TV for Friday, May 27

Top picks tonight

NBA Playoffs

Tonight the Miami Heat are at Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals, with Boston up and able to book a trip to the NBA Finals. Tonight's game is being played from TD Garden in Boston.

Watch at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT on ESPN.

The Blacklist

Tonight on The Blacklist season finale, Red and Cooper square off with conflicting endgames for their mutual traitor. A major secret about the Task Force falls into the wrong hands.

Watch The Blacklist at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Dynasty

Tonight on a new episode of Dynasty, Blake and Cristal work on the opening of PPA but not all goes as planned. Fallon goes to extreme measures to further her company.

Watch at 9 pm ET/PT on The CW.

Charmed

Tonight on Charmed, while the Charmed Ones are still reeling from a shocking turn of events, the Unseen have infiltrated every corner of the magical realm.

Watch Charmed at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.

NHL playoffs

The Colorado Avalanche lead their second round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the St. Louis Blues 3-2, hoping to end the series before a game 7.

Watch Avalanche vs Blues at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on TNT.

Together as One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and ABC is celebrating with a special Soul of a Nation broadcast, Together as One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage. The one-hour program intentionally centers on AANHPI voices and stories to spread understanding and unity that is vitally needed at this moment and is packed with thoughtful discussion and inspiring stories, including the following:

Watch Together as One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.