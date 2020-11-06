What's on TV for Friday, November 6

If you’ve been watching The Mandalorian on Disney+, a new episode drops today. Beyond that, there are new episodes of Shark Tank and My Big Italian Life tonight, and the entire third season of Killing Eve arrives today on Hulu.

Shark Tank

Shark Tank is back tonight with a brand new episode, the fifth in the season. Tonight two California entrepreneurs pitch a new seasoning, a family team shows off a spring-loaded cake stand, and a husband and wife team show off an alternative to traditional carving knives that are often used during the holidays.

The Greatest #AtHome Videos

We could all use a little distraction from, well, pretty much everything right now. Tonight Cedric the Entertainer is hosting a new episode of The Greatest #AtHome Videos that might be the perfect temporary escape. Tonight a 29-year-old man is reunited with his biological father for the first time in 24 years, which should be something to see.

The Mandalorian — "Chapter 10"

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey tonight in a new episode of the popular show, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

My Big Italian Adventure

My Big Italian Adventure continues tonight with a new episode. Tonight Lorraine expands her renovation and discovers a potentially devastating setback when it comes to her cellar. To keep her mind off of things, she starts to focus on DIY projects; however, she finds out that those cellar issues might have bad consequences for her entire home.

Killing Eve: Complete Season 3

The entirety of season 3 of Killing Eve arrives today on Hulu. Villanelle is a psychopathic assassin, and Eve is the woman charged with hunting her down; the two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.

Real Time With Bill Maher

Real Time With Bill Maher is airing a new episode tonight. Tonight’s guest is Tristan Harris, the co-founder of The Center for Humane Technology and co-host of the Your Undivided Attention” podcast. The panel is Rosa Brooks, a law and policy professor at Georgetown School of Law and founder of the Transition Integrity Project and Malcolm Nance is a career U.S. Counterterrorism Intelligence Officer, MSNBC contributor and author.

