What's on TV for Monday, April 18

Top picks tonight

American Song Contest

The live qualifiers begin on American Song Contest, as the search for America's best new original song continues.

Watch American Song Contest at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

American Idol

On a new American Idol, following the Top 20 reveal, America's votes will determine which 10 Idol hopefuls will continue on in their musical journey, while the judges then round out the rest of the top 14.

Watch American Idol at 8pm ET/PT on ABC.

9-1-1

Tonight on a new 9-1-1, the members of the 118 race into action when a women falls over her penthouse balcony. Meanwhile, Athena investigates when a bike rider is impaled on a stop sign, Eddie begins his therapy for his PTSD and survivor's guilt and Maddie fears the worst when Jee-Yun falls ill.

Watch 9-1-1 at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

The Endgame

Tonight on a new The Endgame, Elena's newest target sheds light on her ultimate endgame.

Watch The Endgame at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC.

The Neighborhood

On a new episode of The Neighborhood, when Dave's job requires him to mediate a feud between two wealthy brothers, Calvin tries to help find common ground but winds up complicating the process.

Watch The Neighborhood at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.

All American

Tonight on a new All American, after Spencer sees some teammates landing lucrative NIL deals, his ambitions for them continues to grow. Jordan's new friendship with some teammates becomes more complicated.

Watch All American at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.

The Good Doctor

On a new episode of The Good Doctor tonight, while Doctor Andrews treats a foster kid for injuries sustained at his group home, Shaun and team look to Lea’s expertise with cars and auto repair to help a patient whose iron lung has broken. Meanwhile, the patient’s niece, a documentarian, takes an interest in Shaun.

Watch The Good Doctor at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC.