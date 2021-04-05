What's on TV for Monday, April 5

It’s time to crown the champion of this year’s NCAA Basketball tournament. Tonight’s game kicks off at 9pm and will end with a new champion being named. Battle rounds continue tonight on The Voice, and American Idol is continuing its All Star duet rounds tonight.

NCAA Basketball Tournament

It's time for the NCAA Basketball Championship! Tonight's game will determine this year's national champion. The game will be played live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Watch at 9pm EDT on CBS

The Voice

Tonight on a new episode of The Voice, Battle Rounds continue as the coaches enlist music industry Luis Fonsi, Dan + Shay, Brandy and Darren Criss to prepare their artists to go head-to-head hope of advancing to the Knockouts.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

American Idol

Following Sunday's kickoff to the All Star Duet round, American Idol continues the two-night event tonight. The remaining contestants will perform for their last shot at making it to live shows.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

America's Most Wanted

Tonight on a new episode of America's Most Wanted, Elizabeth Vargas asks for viewers' help as she, along with experts Paul Holes and Yodit Tewolde, analyze a variety of cases focusing on dangerous wanted fugitives.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

Family Reunion: Part 3

The McKellans may be tight on funds, but the family's never lacking in love as they power through heartache, loss and adversity of all kinds this season.

Watch anytime on Netflix