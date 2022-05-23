What's on TV for Monday, May 23

NCIS

Tonight is the season finale of NCIS. When Agent Parker is framed for murder, the team puts their jobs and lives on the line in order to buy time and uncover the truth.

Watch NCIS at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.

NCIS: Hawai'i

NCIS: Hawai'i wraps up its first season with the conclusion of its two-part finale. Captain Milius continues to work with Tennant and her team in the aftermath of the prisoner exchange between US and eastern Europe. Also, Whistler takes Ernie's advice and makes a grand gesture in the hope of winning back Lucy.

Watch NCIS: Hawai'i at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS.

NBA Playoffs

Tonight the Miami Heat are taking on the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA playoffs from the TD Garden in Boston.

Watch Heat vs Celtics at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT on ABC.

Beat Shazam

A new season of the music game show Beat Shazam kicks off tonight on Fox.

Watch Beat Shazam at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox.

The Neighborhood

Tonight on a new episode of The Neighborhood, as Marty prepares to propose to his girlfriend, Calvin and Tina work with party planner Chika (Gina Yashere) to throw a celebration that properly honors their future daughter-in-law.

Watch The Neighborhood at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.

All American: Homecoming

Tonight on a new episode of All American: Homecoming, as Homecoming week continues, Simone grapples with her role on the tennis team and Thea receives some upsetting news.

Watch All American: Homecoming at 9 pm ET/PT on The CW.