What's on TV for Monday, Nov. 1

Tonight the New York Giants are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in some football. Tonight's game is being played from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Watch at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland

George Stephanopoulos gives an exclusive, never before seen look at the radicalization, planning and take down of a militant white supremacist group hell-bent on murdering scores of women and children in Kansas.

Watch anytime on Hulu.

The Good Doctor

Tonight on a new episode of The Good Doctor, Dr. Park and Dr. Murphy treat an elderly Asian man brought to St. Bonaventure by his daughter after being the victim of a hate crime.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

9-1-1

Tonight on a new episode of 9-1-1, the members of the 118 race to rescue a man who claims he was carjacked, shot and buried alive. Then, they arrive at a home where the owner thinks her roommate is a ghost.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

All American

Tonight on a new episode of All American, the gang celebrates a birthday, but not everyone is happy about it. As Olivia and Spencer's relationship grows stronger, Olivia struggles with the rift between Billy and Spencer.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

The Claus Family

In this original movie from Belgium, when his grandfather suddenly falls ill, holiday-hating Jules learns of his family's magical legacy and realizes he's the only hope to save Christmas.

Watch anytime on Netflix.