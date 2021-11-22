What's on TV for Monday, Nov. 22

The New York Giants are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight; it's finale time for Dancing With the Stars; and Cop Joe navigates a tense Thanksgiving dinner with his entire family tonight on a new Ordinary Joe.

Tonight the New York Giants are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in some football. Tonight's game is being played from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

Watch at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Dancing With the Stars

It's finale time tonight on Dancing With the Stars. Tune in to see what dancing duo walks away this season's winner!

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Good Doctor

Tonight on the fall finale of The Good Doctor, after visiting a possible wedding venue, Shaun and Lea happen upon a terrible car accident and discover Alma, a young pregnant mother who has been badly injured and needs immediate medical attention.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Ordinary Joe

Tonight on the fall finale of Ordinary Joe, Cop Joe navigates a tense Thanksgiving dinner with his entire family. Music Joe battles his feelings of betrayal in order to help Amy's campaign.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Big Bake

Tonight on The Big Bake, Brad Smith challenges the bakers to create cakes of Santa's lesser-known, but more fun, ride. Judges Harry Eastwood, Ron Ben-Israel and Eddie Jackson will pick the winning team.

Watch at 11 p.m. ET on Food Network.