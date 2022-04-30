What's on TV for Saturday, April 30

Top picks tonight

MLB

Let's play two! Fox Sports 1 will have a double header of MLB action on Saturday. The first game will see the Los Angeles Angels play the Chicago White Sox. Then in the second game, division rivals the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets square off.

Watch Angels vs White Sox at 4 pm ET/1 pm PT on FS1.

Watch Phillies vs Mets at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on FS1.

PGA Tour

CBS has third round action of The Mexico Open golf tournament, taking place at Vidanta Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Watch The Mexico Open starting at 3 pm ET/noon PT on CBS.

Boxing: Valdez vs Stevenson

Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson are set to meet in the ring and duke it out in a unification fight for the junior lightweight division. The fight will be available on pay-per-view (find out how to watch it here), but there will be coverage of the event on ESPN.

Watch Valdez vs Stevenson at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN.

USFL

Has the NFL Draft got you stoked for some football? You'll have to wait for the NFL, but the USFL is on this weekend, including the Birmingham Stallions vs New Orleans Breakers in week 3 action.

Watch the Stallions vs Breakers at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on Fox.

Would I Lie to You?

Hear more hilarious, which may be truth or may be a lie, when guest stars Michael Ian Black, Robin De Jesus, Jordan Carlos, Christian Finnegan join host Aasif Mandvi and team captains tonight on a new Would I Lie to You?

Watch Would I Lie to You? at 8:30 pm ET/PT on The CW,

Masters of Illusion

Hosted by Dean Cain, Masters of Illusion tonight features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive.

Watch Masters of Illusion at 9 pm ET/PT on The CW.