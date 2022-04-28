How to watch Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson fight — date, start time all you need to know

Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson is a championship unification fight between two top junior lightweight boxers, so sports fans will want to learn the best ways to watch it.

Oscar Valdez is the WBC Champion and a furious power puncher who is both fearless and determined in the ring. He wants to keep his spot as the king of the division. Shakur Stevenson is one of boxing’s newest superstars and he’s not ready to stop with just his WBO Championship. He asked for this fight in the ring after winning his belt, so this technician feels he is fully prepared to be the man, at 130 pounds.

Read on to find out how you can watch Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson from anywhere, as well as a preview of the important main event fight.

The unified junior lightweight championship fight between Valdez and Stevenson is on Saturday, April 30.

What time is Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson?

The main card fight coverage starts at 10 pm ET (2 am UK). The Valdez vs Stevenson fight is scheduled to start at 11:15 pm ET (4:15 am UK) so it'll be a very late night (or early morning alarm call), for British viewers.

Undercard coverage of Valdez vs Stevenson begins at 6:30 pm ET (11.30 pm UK).

Where is the Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson fight?

Saturday's championship fight takes place in the 17,000 seater MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Grand Garden Arena is a top venue hosting everything from rock concerts, events like the Billboard Awards as well as sporting spectaculars.

How to watch Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson in the US

US sports fans who want to watch Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson online can see it on ESPN Plus. The sports network's streaming service is accessible through devices like Roku, Amazon Fire, Google Chromecast, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, smart TVs, mobile devices and computers (with the ability to Airplay onto TVs). Beyond Top Rank boxing events like this one, ESPN Plus features live streams of all sorts of sports like UFC, NHL, MLB, college football, Bundesliga, La Liga, the PGA Tour and much more.

You have several options if you want to sign up for ESPN Plus.

US boxing fans can also watch an Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson main card live on ESPN — no additional pay-per-view fee. ESPN is available on all of the main live TV streaming services (FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV) and is a cable option on numerous traditional cable/satellite pay-TV services.

How to watch Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson in the UK

In the UK, the Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson is streaming on Sky Sports Arena. Viewers can watch the fight on Sky TV or stream it online on the Sky TV/Now TV apps/websites.

Boxing coverage begins at 2 am UK on Sunday, May 1, on Sky Sports Action. The Main Event should start after 3:15 am UK. And there's extra content for fans who tune in early — the Valdez vs Stevenson: Blood Sweat and Tears documentary airs at 1 am before the fight starts.

If you don’t have a pay-TV package that includes Sky Sports channels, you can buy a Sky Sports Pass to live stream the fight.

A Sky Sports 1-Day Pass costs £10

A Sky Sports monthly pass, which includes a NOW TV Boost, starts at £25 a month.

The Sky Sports Pass is available without a contract and you can use it on Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, EE TV, YouView, Samsung and LG Smart TVs, iOS, Android and web browsers.

Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson fight preview

Oscar Valdez (30-0) is the WBC junior lightweight champion of the world and this two-division world champ wants to make it clear he is at the top of this weight class. After winning the title at 126 pounds in July 2016, Valdez moved up to his next challenge at 130 pounds. After settling into the weight, he scored a huge upset over Miguel Berchelt with one of the best knockouts of 2021. But it was far from a lucky punch, as Valdez had dominated and frustrated Berchelt the entire fight.

Valdez is taking on another huge challenge with this unification fight, but he’s ready for this battle. Valdez has a total of 23 knockouts in 30 wins and he already has seven successful title defenses between his two runs as a champion. One thing is for sure, Valdez punches in bunches with power and finesse, so this is going to be an action-packed fight.

Shakur "Sugar" Stevenson (17-0) is the WBO junior lightweight world champion and this undefeated fighter also has an insanely good resume. He is a two-division world champ, having won the WBO Featherweight championship in 2019 and his current title in 2021. His win over Jamel Herring was impressive as he delivered a beatdown with a mix of powerful combinations and a defensive flow that made him nearly untouchable.

Stevenson has now established himself as a superstar world champion, but he wants to be known as one of the all-time greats. His next step is unifying and potentially taking over the top spot for the division. Stevenson made it clear immediately after winning his belt that a fight against Valdez was what he wanted next.

Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson odds

Shakur Stevenson is a strong favorite at -600 (1/6 on) to win this fight over Oscar Valdez.

Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson fight card

The full event fight card, subject to change, is as follows:



Main Card (Watch on ESPN, ESPN Plus and Sky Sports)

Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson

Keyshawn Davis vs Esteban Sanchez

Nico Ali Walsh vs Alejandro Ibarra

Undercard (Watch on ESPN Plus)