What's on TV for Saturday, March 26
By Emily Price published
Here's our picks for the best of TV tonight.
Top picks tonight
March Madness
We're getting closer to the national championships in March Madness, as the Elite Eight begins in the men's bracket and the Sweet Sixteen wraps up in the women's. Here are all the games to watch on Saturday.
Men's basketball tournament
- No. 2 Villanova vs No. 5 Houston — 6:09 pm ET/3:09 pm PT (TBS)
- No. 2 Duke vs No. 4 Arkansas — 8:49 pm ET/5:49 pm PT (TBS)
Women's basketball tournament
- No. 1 NC State vs No. 5 Notre Dame — 11:30 am ET/8:30 am PT (ESPN)
- No. 2 UConn vs No. 3 Indiana — 2 pm ET/11 am PT (ESPN)
- No. 1 Louisville vs No. 4 Tennessee — 4 pm ET/1 pm PT (ESPN2)
- No. 3 Michigan vs No. 10 South Dakota — 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT (ESPN2)
Breaking Bad season 2 marathon
As fans get ready for the Better Call Saul season 6 premiere, AMC is reairing all seasons of Breaking Bad over a five-week period. This week will be season 2.
Watch the Breaking Bad season 2 marathon starting at 10 am ET/PT on AMC.
Oscar movies on TV
The Oscars are this weekend, and many networks are showing Oscar-winning movies to help celebrate. Here's a breakdown of what Oscar-winners will be shown on Saturday:
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, 7:30 am ET/PT on FX
- The Best Years of Our Lives, 7:45 am ET/PT on TCM
- Little Women, 10 am ET/PT on FX
- Casablanca, 11 am ET/PT on TCM
- Lawrence of Arabia, 1 pm ET/PT on TCM
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, 1 pm ET/PT on FX
- The French Connection, 1:15 pm ET/PT on FXM
- Star Wars: A New Hope, 2:28 pm ET/PT on TNT
- Spectre, 3 pm ET/PT on FXM
- Ford v Ferrari, 4:30 pm ET/PT on FX
- The Bridge on the River Kwai, 5 pm ET/PT on TCM
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, 5:13 pm ET/PT on TNT
- Jojo Rabbit, 5:50 pm ET/PT on FXM
- The Godfather, 7 pm ET/PT on Paramount Network
- A Passage to India, 8 pm ET/PT on TCM
- Erin Brockovich, 8 pm ET/PT on Sundance
- Bohemian Rhapsody, 8 pm ET/PT on FX
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, 8 pm ET/PT on TNT
- Interstellar, 8:05 pm ET/PT on FXM
- The Godfather Part II, 11 pm ET/PT on Paramount Network
- Green Book, 11 pm ET/PT on FX
- The Last Emperor, 11 pm ET/PT on TCM
NHL Hockey
The Chicago Blackhawks and Vegas Golden Knights take to the ice for some NHL on ABC Saturday afternoon action.
Watch Blackhawks vs Golden Knights at 3:10 pm ET/12:10 pm PT on ABC.
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus
The main card for UFC Fight Night gets underway, headlined by the main event, a heavyweight bout between Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus.
Watch UFC Fight Night at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on ESPN.
