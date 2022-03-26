What's on TV for Saturday, March 26

Top picks tonight

March Madness

We're getting closer to the national championships in March Madness, as the Elite Eight begins in the men's bracket and the Sweet Sixteen wraps up in the women's. Here are all the games to watch on Saturday.

Men's basketball tournament

No. 2 Villanova vs No. 5 Houston — 6:09 pm ET/3:09 pm PT (TBS)

— 6:09 pm ET/3:09 pm PT (TBS) No. 2 Duke vs No. 4 Arkansas — 8:49 pm ET/5:49 pm PT (TBS)

Women's basketball tournament

No. 1 NC State vs No. 5 Notre Dame — 11:30 am ET/8:30 am PT (ESPN)

— 11:30 am ET/8:30 am PT (ESPN) No. 2 UConn vs No. 3 Indiana — 2 pm ET/11 am PT (ESPN)

— 2 pm ET/11 am PT (ESPN) No. 1 Louisville vs No. 4 Tennessee — 4 pm ET/1 pm PT (ESPN2)

— 4 pm ET/1 pm PT (ESPN2) No. 3 Michigan vs No. 10 South Dakota — 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT (ESPN2)

Breaking Bad season 2 marathon

As fans get ready for the Better Call Saul season 6 premiere, AMC is reairing all seasons of Breaking Bad over a five-week period. This week will be season 2.

Watch the Breaking Bad season 2 marathon starting at 10 am ET/PT on AMC.

Oscar movies on TV

The Oscars are this weekend, and many networks are showing Oscar-winning movies to help celebrate. Here's a breakdown of what Oscar-winners will be shown on Saturday:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, 7:30 am ET/PT on FX

The Best Years of Our Lives, 7:45 am ET/PT on TCM

Little Women, 10 am ET/PT on FX

Casablanca, 11 am ET/PT on TCM

Lawrence of Arabia, 1 pm ET/PT on TCM

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, 1 pm ET/PT on FX

The French Connection, 1:15 pm ET/PT on FXM

Star Wars: A New Hope, 2:28 pm ET/PT on TNT

Spectre, 3 pm ET/PT on FXM

Ford v Ferrari, 4:30 pm ET/PT on FX

The Bridge on the River Kwai, 5 pm ET/PT on TCM

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, 5:13 pm ET/PT on TNT

Jojo Rabbit, 5:50 pm ET/PT on FXM

The Godfather, 7 pm ET/PT on Paramount Network

A Passage to India, 8 pm ET/PT on TCM

Erin Brockovich, 8 pm ET/PT on Sundance

Bohemian Rhapsody, 8 pm ET/PT on FX

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, 8 pm ET/PT on TNT

Interstellar, 8:05 pm ET/PT on FXM

The Godfather Part II, 11 pm ET/PT on Paramount Network

Green Book, 11 pm ET/PT on FX

The Last Emperor, 11 pm ET/PT on TCM

NHL Hockey

The Chicago Blackhawks and Vegas Golden Knights take to the ice for some NHL on ABC Saturday afternoon action.

Watch Blackhawks vs Golden Knights at 3:10 pm ET/12:10 pm PT on ABC.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus

The main card for UFC Fight Night gets underway, headlined by the main event, a heavyweight bout between Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus.

Watch UFC Fight Night at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on ESPN.