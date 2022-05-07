What's on TV for Saturday, May 7
Here's our picks for the best of TV tonight.
Top picks tonight
NBA playoffs
There are a pair of game 3s in the second round of the NBA playoffs today, with both series tied at 1-1. Here's the schedule for today's action:
Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks, 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT on ABC
Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors, 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT on ABC
NHL playoffs
First round NHL playoff action continues on Saturday with four games. Check out the full schedule right here:
Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals, 1 pm ET/10 am PT on ESPN
Colorado Avalanche vs Nashville Predators, 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT on TNT
New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on TNT
Calgary Flames vs Dallas Stars, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT on TNT
Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live is back with an all new episode. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Benedict Cumberbatch hosts with musical guest Arcade Fire.
Watch Saturday Night Live at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT on NBC or Peacock.
The Kentucky Derby
Today is the running of the 148th Kentucky Derby, the first leg of the horse racing Triple Crown.
Watch the Kentucky Derby at 5:51 pm ET/2:51 pm PT. Coverage starts at noon ET/9 am PT on USA Network before moving over to NBC at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT.
Inspiring America: The 2022 Inspiration List
Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb co-host this event recognizing the honorees on The 2022 Inspiration List and their remarkable stories. This year's outstanding group includes Rita Moreno, Nathan Chen, Erin Jackson, Mikaela Shiffrin, Katharine Hayhoe, Christy Turlington Burns, Gwynne Shotwell and more.
Watch Inspiring America at 9 pm ET/7:30 pm PT on NBC.
