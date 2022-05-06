Medina Spirit (far right) on its way to winning the 2021 race. But who will win the 2022 Kentucky Derby?

Here’s how to watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby online from anywhere.

The Kentucky Derby is one of the most prestigious horse races in the world and is dubbed "The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports."

The crown jewel of the US racing calendar, the Kentucky Derby has plenty of history, starting way back in 1875.

Run over 10 furlongs (1 1/4 mile), the Kentucky Derby is the first leg of the Triple Crown, which is completed by the Preakness Stakes (May 21) and the Belmont Stakes (June 11).

How to watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby online in the US

The Kentucky Derby 2022 takes place on Saturday, May 7, on NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

On Friday, May 6, you can catch the Kentucky Oaks on Peacock and on the USA Network. Race day coverage on USA starts at 1 pm ET, with the Kentucky Oaks officially set for 5:51 pm ET.

NBC, as one of the four major broadcast networks in the US, is available to all TV households through any traditional pay-TV subscription service or via local signals that can be received by a TV antenna. The network is also available on live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV (the USA Network is also carried by these services). If you have any of these subscription services, you can watch the Kentucky Derby coverage via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app.

To stream on Peacock, you need to be a Peacock Premium subscriber.

How to watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby online in the UK

Sky Sports Racing will be showing the 148th Kentucky Derby live for UK racing fans. Sky Sports Racing is also available through Now TV, Sky Go and Sky Sports Mobile. Sign up for Now TV.

What time is the Kentucky Derby 2022 race?

The Kentucky Derby is due off at 6:57 pm ET/11:57 pm UK time.

There are an amazing 14 races on the card on Saturday. The first race is scheduled for 10:30 am ET. The Kentucky Derby is the 12th race of the day.

Coverage of The Kentucky Derby is set to begin at noon ET/9 am PT in the US on the USA Network before switching over to NBC at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT. Peacock is streaming all coverage live.

UK's coverage of the Kentucky Derby begins at 5:30 pm UK time on Sky Sports Racing.

Which horses are running in the Kentucky Derby 2022?

The horses due to run in the Kentucky Derby are:

Mo Donegal

Happy Jack

Epicenter

Summer Is Tomorrow

Smile Happy

Messier

Crown Pride

Charge It

Tiz the Bomb

Zandon

Pioneer of Medina

Taiba

Simplification

Barber Road

White Abarrio

Cyberknife

Classic Causeway

Tawny Port

Zozos

Ethereal Road

Rich Strike

Rattle N Roll

Please note some runners may be withdrawn before the start.

Where is the Kentucky Derby 2022?

The Kentucky Derby is held at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Who will win the Kentucky Derby?

The million dollar question! Zandon and Epicenter are among the favorites at the time of writing. However, the market could shift drastically as we near post time. The market looks wide open and there could even be a shock on the cards.

Kentucky Derby tips

Sadly, What to Watch lacks a horse racing crystal ball! If you’re making a wager our only advice would be to check the odds carefully to make sure you’re getting the best price. And good luck!