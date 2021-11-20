What's on TV for Saturday, Nov. 20

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony airs tonight; there's a ton of college football on tonight; and a golden eagle is ready for his debut at the Eagle Aviary exhibit on a new episode of The Zoo.

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Tonight is the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Watch and see the full slate of inductees (Tina Turner, Jay-Z and Foo Fighters among them) this year as well as performances by Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Eminem, and more.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on HBO.

Michigan State at Ohio State

Michigan State will play Ohio State in this crucial Big Ten matchup. The game is being played at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Watch at noon ET on Fox.

Arkansas at Alabama

The SEC Game of the Week features Arkansas vs Alabama. The game is being played at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Watch at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

Oklahoma State is taking on Texas Tech tonight in some football. The Big 12 matchup is taking place Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Oregon at Utah

Oregon is taking on Utah in primetime for Saturday Night Football. Tonight's game is being played at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

Watch at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live is all new tonight, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu hosting and rapper Saweetie as the musical guest.

Watch at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

The Zoo

Tonight on a new episode of The Zoo, after a long road to recovery, a golden eagle is ready for his debut at the Eagle Aviary exhibit.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.

The Dead Files

Tonight on a new The Dead Files, Steve and Amy go to Wilmington, N.C., where a couple believes evil forces are targeting their kids. The worried parents claim the paranormal activity is turning violent, and they need answers

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on the Travel Channel.