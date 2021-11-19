How to watch Arkansas vs Alabama college football game

We already know that Georgia will be one of the teams competing for the SEC Championship in Atlanta on Dec. 4, but will either Arkansas or Alabama be facing them? This week’s Arkansas vs Alabama game is crucial in deciding that.

College football week 12 is filled with games that have major ramifications for conference championships. In addition to Arkansas vs Alabama, there is Michigan State vs Ohio State, Pittsburgh vs Virginia, Wake Forest vs Clemson and Oregon vs Utah. It will be a busy and impactful Saturday for the college football landscape.

But it you’re here you’re looking for the Arkansas vs Alabama game. The good news is that the game will be widely available to national TV audiences as well as on streaming. Read on for a quick matchup preview and how you can watch Arkansas vs Alabama this Saturday, Nov. 20.

Arkansas vs Alabama matchup preview

Arkansas got off to one of its best starts in years this season, even cracking the top 10 as it went into a matchup against Georgia. Unfortunately, the loss to Georgia was the first of three consecutive losses during a brutal stretch of games. But the Razorbacks have rebounded with three straight wins and aren’t out of the running to appear in the SEC Championship (with a bit of help).

It all comes down to beating Alabama, however. To do that, Arkansas will likely try to rely on their running game, which is the sixth best in the entire country, averaging 233.5 yards per game. While they have no clear lead back, the trio of Trelon Smith, Raheim Sanders and Dominique Johnson have combined for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, while quarterback KJ Jefferson has added another 474 yards and five touchdowns. The problem is that Alabama’s run defense is among the best in the country, as they only surrender an average of 83.5 yards a game. This strength vs strength could very well be the deciding factor in the game.

On the flip side, it’s quite the opposite. Alabama has the 10th ranked offense in the country, but it’s strength is in the passing game, as Bryce Young has himself thick in the Heisman debate having thrown for 3,025 yards, 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He’s throwing to two premier receivers as well in Jameson Williams (1,028 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns) and John Metchie III (722 yards, 6 touchdowns). But if Arkansas has a strength on its defense, it’s against the pass.

As a team Arkansas has given up an average of 195.7 passing yards per game, and defensive back Montaric Brown has been a ballhawk all season with four interceptions. Alabama’s lone loss on the season came against a Texas A&M team that forced Young to throw 20 incompletions and a rare pick. If Arkansas can repeat that formula and make Alabama rely on its inconsistent running game, they may have a shot at an upset.

And it would be a big upset. Alabama, ranked No. 2 in both the AP and College Football Playoff poll, is a 21 point favorite to beat Arkansas and clinch their spot in the SEC Championship game. Side note, Arkansas has never beaten Alabama while Nick Saban has been the coach.

How to watch Arkansas vs Alabama in the U.S.

Arkansas vs Alabama is set to take place from Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 20. The game is set to air for a national TV audience as CBS’s SEC Game of the Week. Because it is airing on CBS, anyone who is a subscriber to a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV service has access to the game through their local CBS station, as all services and all markets carry CBS. That local CBS station signal can also be picked up by households that use a TV antenna.

Though if you have moved away from these old-school (but still reliable) services, there are a few ways to still watch the game. Live TV streaming services that carry CBS — including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV — also provide the live broadcast feed of the game.

If you’re a subscriber to either a traditional pay-TV or live TV streaming service you aren’t limited to watching Arkansas vs Alabama on your TV. Viewers can watch the game on their computer or mobile device through the CBS Sports website or app using their service login information.

Streaming Arkansas vs Alabama is also an option, but only through the Paramount Plus streaming service. Paramount Plus allows subscribers to both its $4.99 and $9.99 subscription plans to watch college football games that air on CBS and the CBS Sports Network to national audiences, so this week that means Arkansas vs Alabama.

How to watch Arkansas vs Alabama in the U.K.

BT Sport is the place to watch select college football games each week in the U.K., and this week Arkansas vs Alabama is one of those games. BT TV subscribers can add BT Sport to their plan for £10, or consumers can sign up for BT Sport as a standalone service for £25.

Arkansas vs Alabama will kickoff at 8:30 p.m. GMT on Saturday, Nov. 20.

How to watch Arkansas vs Alabama from anywhere in the world

So what do you do if you’re a college football fan looking to watch the Arkansas vs Alabama game but are unable to access the broadcast through any other the above mentioned methods? A virtual private network, or VPN, is a good place to start.

A virtual private network allows you to route all of your internet traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country. The one caveat here is that you need to be able to trust your VPN provider, because all of your traffic — encrypted as well as unencrypted — is going to be going through that VPN. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN .