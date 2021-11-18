How to watch Michigan State vs Ohio State college football game

There are two weeks left before the college football conference championship games, and there are a number of games with massive implications on who will be playing in those games, including this weekend’s Michigan State vs Ohio State game.

You can see the full slate of college football week 12 games right here, but among the highlights are Arkansas vs Alabama, Wake Forest vs Clemson and the Saturday Night Football matchup of Oregon vs Utah.

But plenty of eyes will be on this top-10 matchup between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 4 Ohio State that will kickoff at noon on Nov. 20 on Fox. Read on for a quick matchup preview and just how you can tune in to the Michigan State vs Ohio State game.

Michigan State vs Ohio State matchup preview

The battle to win the Big Ten’s East division has come down to three teams, with both Michigan State and Ohio State being one of them. The winner of this game will be in the pole position to head to Indianapolis in two week’s time, so who has the edge?

Michigan State bounced back after their first loss of the season to Purdue two weeks ago with a solid win over Maryland at home, showing how effective they can be with both their passing game and on the ground, though it’s the latter where the Spartans have a truly special player.

Running back Kenneth Walker III is a legitimate Heisman contender, as he has rushed for 1,473 yards, which leads all of FBS, and 17 touchdowns on the ground. In the Spartans win over their other main rival Michigan, Walker went off for 197 yards and five five touchdowns. If he can put up another strong performance here it will serve two purposes: to further bolster his Heisman resume and help keep the dynamic Ohio State offense off the field.

That last part will be especially important, as Michigan State’s defense isn’t exactly known for its ability to stop their opponents. The Spartans’ D ranks 111th in the entire country, allowing 444 yards per game.

And it’s not like Ohio State, which has the top offense in yards per game in the country, needs much help. After a relative slow start to the season, the Buckeyes’ offense has been firing on all cylinders lately. Quarterback C.J. Stroud could be a Heisman candidate with 3,036 yards, 30 touchdowns and only five interceptions. The team also has its own 1,000-yard rusher in TreVeyon Henderson and a 1,000-yard receiver in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, plus two other quality targets in Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave.

It also took a bit for the Ohio State defense to find their footing, but after a particularly bad game against Oregon (their only loss thus far), the Ohio State D has worked itself back to respectability, ranking 57th in the country in yards per game allowed. They are particularly good against the run, ranking 13th in the country allowing 105.9 yards per game.

The game will be played at Ohio State, and the oddsmakers certainly like the Buckeyes, as they are currently 19 point favorites over Michigan State.

How to watch Michigan State vs Ohio State in the U.S.

The Michigan State vs Ohio State game is Fox’s Big Noon kickoff game of the week, so, naturally the game will air on viewers’ local Fox stations at noon this Saturday, Nov. 20.

With Fox being one of the four major U.S. networks, anyone with a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription or a good old-fashioned TV antenna will be able to watch the game via their local Fox station. Also, if a consumer is signed up for a live TV streaming service that carries Fox, i.e. FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV , then they will also be able to watch the game via their local Fox station as carried on the service.

Anyone that is signed up for either a traditional pay-TV or live TV streaming service will also be able to watch the game on a mobile device or computer, using their login credentials to access the Fox Sports app or watch the game on FoxSports.com.

How to watch Michigan State vs Ohio State in the U.K.

BT Sport is the place to watch select college football games each week in the U.K., and this week Michigan State vs Ohio State is one of those games. BT TV subscribers can add BT Sport to their plan for £10, or consumers can sign up for BT Sport as a standalone service for £25.

Michigan State vs Ohio State will kickoff at 5 p.m. GMT on Saturday, Nov. 20.

How to watch Michigan State vs Ohio State from anywhere in the world

So what do you do if you’re a college football fan looking to watch the Michigan State vs Ohio State game and unable to access the broadcast through any other the above mentioned methods? A virtual private network, or VPN, is a good place to start.

A virtual private network allows you to route all of your internet traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country. The one caveat here is that you need to be able to trust your VPN provider, because all of your traffic — encrypted as well as unencrypted — is going to be going through that VPN. For that, we've long been fans of ExpressVPN .