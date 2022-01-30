What's on TV for Sunday, Jan. 30

Top Picks Tonight

The AFC championship and NFC championship games decide who will go to Super Bowl LVI

Some big truths are revealed in a brand new episode of Euphoria

Next Level Chef does Sunday brunch

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide

AFC Championship: Bengals vs Chiefs

Joe Burrow leads the Cincinnati Bengals against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Today's game is being played from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Watch the game at 3 p.m. ET on CBS.

NFC Championship: 49ers vs Rams

Tonight, the San Francisco 49ers battle against their NFC West rival the Los Angeles Rams to decide the NFC Championship. Tonight's game is being played from SoFi Stadium Los Angeles.

Watch the game at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Euphoria

On an all new Euphoria, Rue continues her downward spiral and some secrets come out at Maddy's birthday.

Watch Euphoria on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET.

Next Level Chef

Airing on a special night, a new Next Level Chef has Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais challenge their teams to create a Sunday brunch.

Watch Next Level Chef at 10 p.m. ET on Fox.

College Basketball

A Big Ten matchup between No. 16 Ohio State and No. 6 Purdue highlights the day's college basketball action. The game is taking place at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Watch the game at noon ET on CBS.

The Rookie

On the latest episode of The Rookie, John Nolan and Lucy Chen must fulfill three quests if they want to get a stolen police helicopter back safely from a teenage thief; Nyla Harper and Aaron Thorson must guard a convicted cop killer in the hospital following a prison riot.

Watch The Rookie at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.