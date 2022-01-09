What's on TV for Sunday, Jan. 9

Top Picks Tonight

Euphoria season 2 debuts tonight on HBO and HBO Max

The NFL regular season wraps up with a crucial game on Sunday Night Football

Mayim Bialik's Fox comedy Call Me Kat has its season 2 debut

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide

Euphoria

Euphoria is finally back! Season 2 of the show kicks off tonight. Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss and addiction.

Watch anytime on HBO Max.

After a full day of week 18 action, the NFL regular season comes to a close with a win-and-your-in game featuring the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Watch at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Call Me Kat

Tonight on the season premiere of Call Me Kat, when a celebrity charity golf tournament comes to Louisville, it brings the cast of "Blossom" together for a long-awaited reunion. Meanwhile, Kat struggles with a romantic crisis.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Bob's Burgers

Tonight on Bob's Burgers, Louise realizes that Mr. Frond's new plan of students evaluating their teachers has shifted the balance of power at school from teacher to kid.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

Family Guy

Tonight on Family Guy, an accident leaves Peter with a high-pitched voice, and Jesus coaches him into fending off the other choir boys; meanwhile, Stewie is attracted to Lois' new masculine physique.

Watch at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

The Rookie

Tonight on a new episode of The Rookie, the team must rely on a criminal for his expertise to help take down an even bigger threat. Meanwhile, Officers Chen and Bradford investigate the murder of an unhoused teenager.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.