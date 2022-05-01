What's on TV for Sunday, May 1

Top picks tonight

American Idol

It's Disney night tonight on American Idol. Award-winning actor and singer Derek Hough will mentor the Top 10 contestants from the Disneyland Resort in California as they prepare to perform beloved Disney tunes in hopes of securing America’s vote.

Watch American Idol at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

NBA playoffs

The second round of the NBA playoffs get underway today, as the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics take the court for game 1 on their series.

Watch Bucks vs Celtics at 1 pm ET/10 am PT on ABC.

Winning Time

The penultimate episode of Winning Time season 1 is here. This freshman HBO series has been looking at the creation of the Lakers Showtime dynasty of the 1980s.

Watch Winning Time at 9 pm ET/PT on HBO. Stream it at the same time on HBO Max.

Riverdale

Tonight on a new Riverdale, after uncovering what Percival has planned for the town, Archie, Betty, Jughead and Tabitha devise a plan to oust the current town council and instate their own.

Watch Riverdale at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.

The Simpsons

Tonight on The Simpsons, when Lisa joins the high school marching band, she finds an unlikely mentor in Shauna Chalmers. Meanwhile, Homer becomes a craft beer brewer.

Watch The Simpsons at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

S.W.A.T.

On a new S.W.A.T, when a plane carrying Street and the dangerous prisoner he's transporting is hijacked, the SWAT team races to save the innocent passengers onboard – and one of their own.

Watch S.W.A.T. at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Bob's Burgers

Tonight on a new Bob's Burgers, when Gene becomes obsessed with an old handheld game, Bob offers to help with a school project, in hopes of steering his son towards more "interesting" pursuits.

Watch Bob's Burgers at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox.

Family Guy

On a new Family Guy, when Lois' piano student, Alana, comes to work for the Griffins, Lois is initially glad for the help, until she realizes Alana's intentions are more sinister than she thought.

Watch Family Guy at 9:30 pm ET/PT on Fox.