What's on TV for Sunday, May 15

2022 Billboard Music Awards
The most popular performers in music are honored at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards tonight. Tonight's event is being broadcast from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Watch the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC.
American Idol
Tonight the top 5 American Idol hopefuls travel to the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas, to be mentored by country music superstar and 2005 American Idol winner Carrie Underwood.
Watch American Idol at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.
The Rookie
On the season finale of The Rookie, Officer John Nolan is forced to spend a week in solitary confinement in a quiet border town with a young local officer who is in need of some training.
Watch The Rookie at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC.
Riverdale
Tonight on Riverdale, with palladium acting as his personal kryptonite, Archie decides he must build up his tolerance if he's going to stand a chance against Percival.
Watch Riverdale at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.
The Simpsons
Tonight on a new episode of The Simpsons, Grampa finds himself in a pickle when his hidden hamburger past comes back to "ketchup" with him.
Watch The Simpsons at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.
Bob's Burgers
Tonight on a new Bob's Burgers, when Tina's new shirt is ridiculed by Tammy and Jocelyn in a Wagstaff News segment called "Wow or Weird," she turns to her erotic friend-fiction and writes about a futuristic world.
Watch Bob's Burgers at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox.
